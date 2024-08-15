Santa Cruz: Not Another Bomb

Date:

Saturday, August 17, 2024

Time:

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Palestine Justice Coalition

Location Details:

Ocean at Water Street, Santa Cruz

Pledge to Enact an Arms Embargo



As political decision-makers gather for the Democratic National Convention this August, join us to send a message to the establishment: the people call for not another bomb! In order to achieve a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, the U.S. must stop arming Israel’s brutal war and occupation on Gaza by enacting an immediate arms embargo.



We know that in order to achieve a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, the U.S. must stop arming Israel’s war and occupation against Palestinians. That’s why we are calling for an immediate embargo on US arms to Israel. Join us in calling on presidential candidate Kamala Harris to distance herself from Biden’s disastrous policy of arming Israel’s ongoing genocide and occupation in Palestine.



Not another bomb!





Petition to Kamala Harris:



Dear Vice President Harris,



As voters, activists, and people of consciousness who make up the heart of the Democratic Party, we urge you to shift away from President Biden’s disastrous policy on Gaza, and pledge to enact an immediate arms embargo on Israel’s assault and occupation against Palestinians as a material step towards a permanent ceasefire.



Consider the overwhelming sentiment among your constituents: 86% of Democrats support the proposed ceasefire deal in Gaza. This is the mainstream view of our party's base, as evidenced by a recent poll that reveals that 52% of Americans and 62% of Biden/Harris voters agree with halting arms sales to Israel. In addition, 70% of democratic voters support withdrawing U.S. military funding to Israel if Israel rejects the proposed ceasefire deal, as Israel has continuously done.



These numbers are reinforced by tens of thousands rallying in the streets, resolutions passed by over 200 city councils, a growing chorus of elected officials and Party leaders (including former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi), and state parties like Hawaii, Washington and Minnesota collectively raising their voices for an end to this horrific violence against Palestinians.



The call for a ceasefire and arms embargo is a moral and human imperative, as well as a necessity as dictated by preexisting American and international law. We are witnessing a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, with a reported >40,000 Palestinians killed, including, a truly staggering amount of children, and public health and infrastructure destruction that will lead to the indirect death of hundreds of thousands Palestinians. As Democrats, we pride ourselves on our commitment to human rights and international law.



Adopting an arms embargo against Israel's assault on Gaza is not only a moral imperative but also a strategic move to defeat Trump and MAGA extremism. It is difficult for the Democratic candidate to champion democracy while arming Netanyahu's authoritarian regime. Supporting Israel's war on Gaza undermines our fight against MAGA extremism and contradicts our core values of human rights and justice. By taking a strong stand against Netanyahu's authoritarian policies, the Biden-Harris administration can unify the Democratic Party and regain the trust of key voter bases, including young people, Arabs, and Muslims. This decisive action will reinforce the administration's commitment to democracy and human rights, contrasting sharply with the far-right extremism embodied by Trump and his supporters. It sends a clear message that the Democratic Party stands for peace, justice, and the protection of all people, thereby strengthening the coalition needed to secure victory in the 2024 elections and beyond.



We urge you to be on the right side of history. Embrace the voices of people engaged in the political process, the voices of justice, and the voices of peace. Let your administration reflect our nation’s highest ideals and our unwavering commitment to a future where every human being can live in dignity and safety. Not another bomb.



