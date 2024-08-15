From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Haight Ashbury Peace Vigil

Date:

Friday, August 16, 2024

Time:

6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Cat Bell

Location Details:

At the Corner of Fell and Masonic at the Golden Gate Park Panhandle

Peace Signs and snacks provided, stay 5 minutes or 2 hours.