Haight Ashbury Peace Vigil
Date:
Friday, August 16, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Cat Bell
Location Details:
At the Corner of Fell and Masonic at the Golden Gate Park Panhandle
Peace Signs and snacks provided, stay 5 minutes or 2 hours.
