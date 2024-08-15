top
San Francisco Government & Elections

Protest of Reboot 2024 and Project 2025

The Sculpture at the gates of Fort Mason 2 Marina Blvd SF, CA
original image (400x600)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, September 04, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
California Pirate Party
Email:
Location Details:
The Sculpture at the gates of Fort Mason
2 Marina Blvd
SF, CA
USA Pirate Party Presidential Candidate VERMIN SUPREME leads us as we PROTEST Reboot 2024 at Fort Mason on September 4th-5th. The Heritage Foundation (Project 2025) along with the Catholic University of America and the Foundation for American Innovation are meeting up to talk about how to implement Project 2025 in San Francisco. Aming the speakers will be notorious San Francisco tech gadfly Garry Tan. Tan and fellow tech barons have promised to invest up to $15 million in local races. Tech-funded front groups are rallying support for a slate of anti-progressive candidates who promise swift action to solve crime, homelessness, and drug addiction. They frame their politics as “moderate,” but the terms “reactionary” and “right-wing” often fit better. Their policy wish list reads like a Republican platform: more police funding (along with a repeal of police reform and criminal justice reform); a return to the “war on drugs” (with an emphasis on jailing homeless drug users); a rejection of harm reduction strategies like overdose prevention (in a city where 806 people died of overdoses last year); and the billionaire-funded expansion of mass video surveillance.

MEET VERMIN SUPREME AT THE SCULPTURE AT THE FORT MASON GATES BOTH DAYS

Join us as we protest the planning of a right-wing takeover of San Francisco!
For more information: https://capirates.org/event/protest-of-reb...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Aug 15, 2024 2:33PM
