Ofelia Rivas, Tohono O'odham, points out that today more than 20 books use her words about O'odham and the border without her permission. The pirates range from the United Nations and book authors, to non-profits and corporate-paid activists. Ofelia's words and life work are often plagiarized for profit and self-promotion by those who do not live on the Tohono O'odham Nation.

§ by Ofelia Rivas

Ofelia Rivas, Tohono O'odham, testified before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights in Jamaica in 2019. Rivas joined a delegation of Dine' and Ponca women who were victims of police militarization and abuse at Standing Rock protecting their water from the Dakota Access Pipeline. Rivas described the militarization of her homeland and the abuse by U.S. Homeland Security and the U.S. Border Patrol, describing how O'odham elders are targeted with abuse. See more in the live coverage from Jamaica at Censored News. Photo Ofelia Rivas in Jamaica, copyright Brenda Norrell, Censored News 2019.