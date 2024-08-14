The 2024 Olympics in France should the role of profiteering and capitalism as well as nationalism and imperialism as tools used by the US and other major imperialist countries.

Professor George Wright has been studying and attending track & field events and theOlympics for decades. He looks at the role of capitalism, nationalism and US imperialismin the 2024 games in France and why the drive for profiteering and the use of the games politically is detrimental to sports and the planet. He is also has been a runner most of his life.Additional Media:The Super Bowl, NFL, Capitalism and Sports: The Cost, The Politics, Privatization & The GameThe Olympics, Fukushima, Capitalism & Creative Destruction With Professor George WrightThe Olympic Ruling Class by George WrightOlympics For Whom? Global Depression, the New Cold War, ​and the Rio de Janeiro Olympic GamesJPN Abe Gov Pushes 2020 Olympics To Contaminated Fukushima To Continue Cover-upThe Olympics Are 'Celebration Capitalism' with a Colonialist CoreWhy the United States Has Targeted FIFA: The Russian ConnectionLabor Video Project