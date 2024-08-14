top
International
International
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
International Labor & Workers

Capitalism, Imperialism, the 2024 French Olympics & the Working Class

by Labor Video Project
Wed, Aug 14, 2024 9:02PM
The 2024 Olympics in France should the role of profiteering and capitalism as well as nationalism and imperialism as tools used by the US and other major imperialist countries.
The 2024 Olympics in France should the role of profiteering and capitalism as well as nationalism and imperialism as tools used by the US...
original image (1304x890)
Professor George Wright has been studying and attending track & field events and the
Olympics for decades. He looks at the role of capitalism, nationalism and US imperialism
in the 2024 games in France and why the drive for profiteering and the use of the games politically is detrimental to sports and the planet. He is also has been a runner most of his life.

Additional Media:
The Super Bowl, NFL, Capitalism and Sports: The Cost, The Politics, Privatization & The Game
https://youtu.be/EDrxSLm1heI

The Olympics, Fukushima, Capitalism & Creative Destruction With Professor George Wright
https://youtu.be/q--d2iW4hic

The Olympic Ruling Class by George Wright
https://georgevwright.com/wp-content/uploads/9IOC-Ruling-Class-SR-2015.pdf

Olympics For Whom? Global Depression, the New Cold War, ​and the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games
https://youtu.be/JPAok-8koS0

JPN Abe Gov Pushes 2020 Olympics To Contaminated Fukushima To Continue Cover-up
https://youtu.be/sNPlstyFvmY

The Olympics Are 'Celebration Capitalism' with a Colonialist Core
https://smashboard.org/olympics-are-celebration-capitalism-with-a-colonialist-core/

Why the United States Has Targeted FIFA: The Russian Connection
http://www.globalresearch.ca/why-the-united-states-has-targeted-fifa-the-russian-connection/5454755

Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/OLoydqEIJfc
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$25.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code