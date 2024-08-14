From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Capitalism, Imperialism, the 2024 French Olympics & the Working Class
The 2024 Olympics in France should the role of profiteering and capitalism as well as nationalism and imperialism as tools used by the US and other major imperialist countries.
Professor George Wright has been studying and attending track & field events and the
Olympics for decades. He looks at the role of capitalism, nationalism and US imperialism
in the 2024 games in France and why the drive for profiteering and the use of the games politically is detrimental to sports and the planet. He is also has been a runner most of his life.
Additional Media:
The Super Bowl, NFL, Capitalism and Sports: The Cost, The Politics, Privatization & The Game
https://youtu.be/EDrxSLm1heI
The Olympics, Fukushima, Capitalism & Creative Destruction With Professor George Wright
https://youtu.be/q--d2iW4hic
The Olympic Ruling Class by George Wright
https://georgevwright.com/wp-content/uploads/9IOC-Ruling-Class-SR-2015.pdf
Olympics For Whom? Global Depression, the New Cold War, and the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games
https://youtu.be/JPAok-8koS0
JPN Abe Gov Pushes 2020 Olympics To Contaminated Fukushima To Continue Cover-up
https://youtu.be/sNPlstyFvmY
The Olympics Are 'Celebration Capitalism' with a Colonialist Core
https://smashboard.org/olympics-are-celebration-capitalism-with-a-colonialist-core/
Why the United States Has Targeted FIFA: The Russian Connection
http://www.globalresearch.ca/why-the-united-states-has-targeted-fifa-the-russian-connection/5454755
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
Olympics for decades. He looks at the role of capitalism, nationalism and US imperialism
in the 2024 games in France and why the drive for profiteering and the use of the games politically is detrimental to sports and the planet. He is also has been a runner most of his life.
Additional Media:
The Super Bowl, NFL, Capitalism and Sports: The Cost, The Politics, Privatization & The Game
https://youtu.be/EDrxSLm1heI
The Olympics, Fukushima, Capitalism & Creative Destruction With Professor George Wright
https://youtu.be/q--d2iW4hic
The Olympic Ruling Class by George Wright
https://georgevwright.com/wp-content/uploads/9IOC-Ruling-Class-SR-2015.pdf
Olympics For Whom? Global Depression, the New Cold War, and the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games
https://youtu.be/JPAok-8koS0
JPN Abe Gov Pushes 2020 Olympics To Contaminated Fukushima To Continue Cover-up
https://youtu.be/sNPlstyFvmY
The Olympics Are 'Celebration Capitalism' with a Colonialist Core
https://smashboard.org/olympics-are-celebration-capitalism-with-a-colonialist-core/
Why the United States Has Targeted FIFA: The Russian Connection
http://www.globalresearch.ca/why-the-united-states-has-targeted-fifa-the-russian-connection/5454755
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/OLoydqEIJfc
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network