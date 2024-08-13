From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Film Screening: "Israel's Reel Extremism"
Date:
Saturday, August 24, 2024
Time:
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Arab American Cultural Center
Location Details:
Arab American Cultural Center
3968 Twilight Drive, Bldg 2, Houge Park
San José CA 95124
3968 Twilight Drive, Bldg 2, Houge Park
San José CA 95124
Join us on Saturday, August 24 for an important film + Q&A at 6:30PM PDT in San Jose! 🎥
The latest film from @zeteo - Israel's Reel Extremism - is an examination of Israel and its society after many months of violence, seen initially through the prism of viral social media posts - and exclusive interviews with the soldiers behind them. These posts, some shared millions of times, show soldiers humiliating bound Palestinians, ransacking their homes, and joking as they detonate schools and places of worship. The award-winning team behind the film traveled to interview some of these soldiers, who proudly defended themselves and their videos, some expressing callous disregard for Palestinians in Gaza. Through additional interviews with Israeli radical groups, politicians, and media figures, the film reveals Israeli Jewish society gripped by a vengeance and hate that puts into question any possibility for peace.
Watch the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i9xXGqPkIYk
We will be joined by a Palestinian social and political activist born and raised in Nazareth. Maha is active in the field of human rights and decolonization, and is an advocate for Palestinian prisoners' rights. She will join for a Q&A to discuss the state of Palestinian prisoners and some of the on-going legal efforts to uphold international law.
RSVP: https://bit.ly/reel-extreme
$5-15 donation suggested per person, and all profits will go to @sameerproject who is providing tents and funds to displaced families in Gaza.
Sponsored by Al-Awda Bay Area, Arab American Cultural Center of Silicon Valley, San José Peace & Justice Center, San José Against War, SJSU Peoples University 4 Gaza, and If Americans Knew
For more information: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popu...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Aug 13, 2024 9:07PM
