San Francisco Immigrant Rights

Caminata for Pathway to Citizenship through Registry - Closing Rally

Caminata for Pathway to Citizenship through Registry - Closing Rally
original image (1380x1720)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, August 19, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Renee Saucedo
Phone:
707-273-2974
Location Details:
San Francisco City Hall
Civic Center Plaza
San Francisco, CA 94102
Join the closing rally at San Francisco City Hall on Monday, August 19 at 3 pm.

“Caminata for Pathway to Citizenship through Registry” is a 3-day, 48-mile march, walk, and rally starting at Plaza Herencia Mexicana in San José on Saturday, August 17 at 7 am, and ending in San Francisco on August 19.

WHO: Members of the Northern California Coalition for Immigration Reform, including: ALMAS LIBRES/Raizes Collective (Sonoma), Amigos de Guadalupe (Santa Clara), Coalition For Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles (CHIRLA), North Bay Organizing Project (NBOP)/Immigrant Defense Task Force (IDTF), East Bay Sanctuary Covenant (Berkeley), Mujeres Unidas y Activas (San Francisco & Oakland), National TPS Alliance, East Bay Chapter, South Bay Immigrant Rights & Education Network (SIREN), Human Agenda (San José), Padres Unidos, Parent Voices, Marin County, Papeles Para Todos (PPT) (Santa Clara), San Francisco Day Labor Program/Colectiva de Mujeres, Centro del Pueblo, Humboldt County, National Lawyers Guild, San Francisco Chapter, Solidaridad, and Witness at the Border.
Added to the calendar on Tue, Aug 13, 2024 8:15PM
§Caminata para el Camino a la Ciudadanía a través del Registro - Punto Final
by Renee Saucedo
Tue, Aug 13, 2024 8:15PM
Cartel en Español
original image (480x600)
