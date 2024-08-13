Shane Gray's Sign Mission to Free Political Prisoner Leonard Peltier by Mike Raccoon Eyes Kinney

Shane Gray Has made Thousands of Free Leonard Signs In The San Francisco Bay Area To Make The Public Aware Of Leonard Peltier Being A Political Prisoner.

SHANE GRAY'S SIGN MISSION TO FREE LEONARD PELTIER

By Mike Raccoon Eyes Kinney



The legendary Richmond resident Shane Gray has always ran a one-man show to free imprisoned Native American Activist Leonard Peltier , who was falsely convicted for being in a gunfight on the Pine Ridge reservation 1974 . During that firefight, two FBI agents were killed.

The federal government alleged that Peltier was responsible.



However the federal government withheld information during the trial that followed with a cover-up by the FBI of what actually happened there. A innocent man, Leonard Peltier was sentenced to life in the federal penitentiary system.



Shane Gray felt that Peltier was innocent and a victim of a FBI conspiracy and cover-up. His life mission starting back in 2011 in Richmond and the East Bay, was to make the public aware about the imprisonment of Peltier.



He has painted thousands of home made carboard signs that read free 'LEONARD' that could be seen along I-80 freeway on and off ramps , running through Richmond into Oakland, on abandoned billboards and many more places where Shane's signs could be seen by the public on the freeway or public streets.



Shane is 55 years old now and still working to help free Peltier. He was recently out by the entrance to the San Francisco -Oakland Bay Bridge holding up his sign 'FREE LEONARD.'

He said that a commuter pulled over and took photos of with sign and said he would send the video and photos of Shane to FNX the first national Native American news network . Shane truly has a personal conviction about the innocence of Leonard Peltier.



To understand the impact that the FBI has had on Native American everyone should read Steve Hendricks book- THE UNQUIET GRAVE-The FBI and The Struggle For The Soul of Indian Country.'

