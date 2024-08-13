Brave Resistance by Iran's Women Political Prisoners

Date:

Sunday, August 25, 2024

Time:

12:30 PM - 2:30 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

UUSF Global Conversations and the IEC

Location Details:

Last fall, 9 political prisoners wrote a letter from Evin prison in Tehran warning, “If this war [on Gaza] widens, it could give [the regime] a pretext to use even more violence to suppress protesters, political prisoners, workers’ movements, women, students, religious minorities such as the Bahá’í community, and even to extend their attacks against the “Woman, Life, Freedom” movement.” This, in fact, is what is rapidly unfolding.



Speakers (TBA) from diverse viewpoints will speak on how we can be part of bringing forward another way in the interest of humanity against the false choice of siding with one or the other reactionary regimes, whether the US/Israel or Iran. They will explore why and how it is more urgent than ever for a global grassroots movement to stand with Iran’s courageous political prisoners, especially the actions of the heroic women in Evin Prison, who have continued to risk life and limb to repeatedly hold hunger strikes and sit-ins to protest executions, especially those targeting women activists and ethnic minorities.

