Not Another Bomb: National Day of Action
Date:
Sunday, August 18, 2024
Time:
12:00 AM - 12:00 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Uncommitted National Movement
Location Details:
Various locations. Take action near you: bit.ly/nabdayofaction
Uncommitted launches the largest grassroots mobilization effort to date.
In this critical moment ahead of the Democratic National Convention, national groups and organizations across the country are standing with Uncommitted for a Weekend of Action and saying: Not Another Bomb! This weekend, August 16-18, right before the DNC were demanding VP Harris support an arms embargo to halt all weapons to the Israeli government.
Palestinian lives can’t afford for us to wait.
Find an action near you! Go to bit.ly/nabdayofaction
See you in the streets! 👀
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/nab/
