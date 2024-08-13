Not Another Bomb: National Day of Action

Date:

Sunday, August 18, 2024

Time:

12:00 AM - 12:00 AM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Uncommitted National Movement

Location Details:

Various locations. Take action near you: bit.ly/nabdayofaction

Uncommitted launches the largest grassroots mobilization effort to date.



In this critical moment ahead of the Democratic National Convention, national groups and organizations across the country are standing with Uncommitted for a Weekend of Action and saying: Not Another Bomb! This weekend, August 16-18, right before the DNC were demanding VP Harris support an arms embargo to halt all weapons to the Israeli government.



Palestinian lives can’t afford for us to wait.



Find an action near you! Go to bit.ly/nabdayofaction



See you in the streets! 👀