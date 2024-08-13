Kamala's Home Town Says: Not Another Bomb

Date:

Sunday, August 18, 2024

Time:

11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Bay Area Palestine Solidarity

Location Details:

Lake Merritt Amphitheater, Between 12th Street and 1st Ave., Lake Merritt Blvd, Oakland

Kamala Harris was born in Oakland and started her legal career in Alameda County and San Francisco. Our communities here need services, but instead the U.S. is sending weapons to commit genocide. This needs to stop now!



We’re joining @uncommittedmvmt in calling for her to commit to an arms embargo. Fund our communities, not genocide! #NotAnotherBomb 🌺



Rally at Lake Merritt Amphitheater on Sunday, August 18, from 11a-1p. We will have speakers, performances, and activities. This will be a family-friendly event. Masks required.



Possible march after; more details soon!



Accessibility:

Water and shade will be provided.

We will also have reserved viewing areas.

Care Bears (our accessibility team) will have light pink armbands at the event

We don’t have interpreters yet but are reaching out; updates soon!



This even is part of a National Day of Action organized by @uncommittedmvmt.



Local event organized @albelc4ceasefire @aroc_bayarea @bayarea4palestine @bayareadivest @bayresistance @eastbayfamilies4ceasefire @jvpbayarea @queersunderminingisraeliterror and @surjbayarea