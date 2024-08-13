From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Richmond Banner Drop Free Palestine
Date:
Friday, August 16, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Friends of Gayle McLaughlin, RCF, FPM
Location Details:
San Luis Ave and Sacramento Ave- I-80 overpass
Banner Drop for Free Palestine
Israel OUT of Congress!
Israel OUT of the US government!
Stop funding genocide!
Taxes for housing, not to bomb Palestinian babies!
All Zionists out of the US government!
Viva Richmond Solidario!
Added to the calendar on Tue, Aug 13, 2024 8:06AM
