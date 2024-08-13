Richmond Banner Drop Free Palestine

Date:

Friday, August 16, 2024

Time:

3:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Friends of Gayle McLaughlin, RCF, FPM

Location Details:

San Luis Ave and Sacramento Ave- I-80 overpass

Banner Drop for Free Palestine

Israel OUT of Congress!

Israel OUT of the US government!

Stop funding genocide!

Taxes for housing, not to bomb Palestinian babies!

All Zionists out of the US government!

Viva Richmond Solidario!