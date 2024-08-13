top
South Bay Government & Elections Racial Justice

Trail of Truth Rally for Indigenous Rights w/ Muwekma Ohlone (San Jose)

San Jose City Hall Plaza 200 E. Santa Clara Street San Jose CA 95113
original image (1080x1350)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Muwekma Ohlone Tribe of the San Francisco Bay
Location Details:
San Jose City Hall Plaza
200 E. Santa Clara Street
San Jose CA 95113
Makkin Mak Muwekma Wolwoolum, 'Akkoy Mak-Warep, Manne Mak Hiswi!

We Are Muwekma Ohlone, Welcome To Our Land, Where We Are Born!

Follow our protest journey across the United States on social media:

https://www.facebook.com/muwekma/

https://twitter.com/MuwekmaTribe


Descendants of the Verona Band of Alameda County, the Muwekma Ohlone tribe has been present in the Bay Area for 10,000+ years. But for the last 45 years, The Muwekma Ohlone tribe along with Countess other legitimate tribes who to this day are forgotten, marginalized, and still unrecognized. They are denied Federal recognition due to influential factors like corruption, greed, and systematic exclusion.

The Trail of Truth is a 90-day horseback journey across the United States, all the way from San Francisco to Washington D.C., beginning August 4th. Led by the members of the Muwekma Ohlone tribe and Chairwoman Nijmeh, the protest aims to raise awareness about the injustice that the unrecognized tribes in the Bay Area have had to endure for decades.

The protest encourages other such unrecognized tribes to join the journey from San Francisco to Washington D.C. and present their demands to the State & Federal governments and seek justice for their people and communities.

The journey began at Chrissy Field, San Francisco on Aug. 4.

While our Resolution has been delayed by the San Jose City Council Rules Committee after Rep. Zoe Lofgren’s letter, our fight doesn’t stop!

We will convene at the steps of San Jose City Hall on the 13th of August with Chairwoman Charlene Nijmeh and continue with the #TrailofTruth protest. We also have an important announcement for you.
For more information: https://muwekma.org/ToT/
by Muwekma Ohlone Tribe of the San Francisco Bay
Tue, Aug 13, 2024 7:34AM
sm_trail_of_truth.jpg
original image (1846x812)
https://muwekma.org/ToT/
https://muwekma.org/ToT/
§TIME & PROTEST MARCH ROUTE - From Emma Prush Farm Park to rally at SJ City Hall
by Muwekma Ohlone
Tue, Aug 13, 2024 7:49AM
The protest ride/march will begin at Emma Prush Farm Park at 3 PM. Protesters will ride along King Road to Santa Clara Street to the 4 PM rally location at SJ City Hall Plaza.

3 PM Protest route begins at Emma Prush Farm Park, 647 S King Road, San Jose, CA 95116

4 PM Rally at SJ City Hall Plaza, 200 E. Santa Clara Street, San Jose, California, 95113
