Makkin Mak Muwekma Wolwoolum, 'Akkoy Mak-Warep, Manne Mak Hiswi!We Are Muwekma Ohlone, Welcome To Our Land, Where We Are Born!Follow our protest journey across the United States on social media:Descendants of the Verona Band of Alameda County, the Muwekma Ohlone tribe has been present in the Bay Area for 10,000+ years. But for the last 45 years, The Muwekma Ohlone tribe along with Countess other legitimate tribes who to this day are forgotten, marginalized, and still unrecognized. They are denied Federal recognition due to influential factors like corruption, greed, and systematic exclusion.The Trail of Truth is a 90-day horseback journey across the United States, all the way from San Francisco to Washington D.C., beginning August 4th. Led by the members of the Muwekma Ohlone tribe and Chairwoman Nijmeh, the protest aims to raise awareness about the injustice that the unrecognized tribes in the Bay Area have had to endure for decades.The protest encourages other such unrecognized tribes to join the journey from San Francisco to Washington D.C. and present their demands to the State & Federal governments and seek justice for their people and communities.The journey began at Chrissy Field, San Francisco on Aug. 4.While our Resolution has been delayed by the San Jose City Council Rules Committee after Rep. Zoe Lofgren’s letter, our fight doesn’t stop!We will convene at the steps of San Jose City Hall on the 13th of August with Chairwoman Charlene Nijmeh and continue with the #TrailofTruth protest. We also have an important announcement for you.