Free Palestine protest

Date:

Saturday, August 17, 2024

Time:

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Palestine Justice Coalition

Location Details:

Ocean at Water Street, Santa Cruz

Stop genocide and support a permanent ceasefire now. Defund Israel. End the

occupation and apartheid system. Free hostages and prisoners. Help hold up banners at busy Ocean and Water Streets every Saturday 11 am to 12:30 pm. For more information call Laura at 831-247-5332.