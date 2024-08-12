From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Free Palestine protest
Date:
Saturday, August 17, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Palestine Justice Coalition
Location Details:
Ocean at Water Street, Santa Cruz
Stop genocide and support a permanent ceasefire now. Defund Israel. End the
occupation and apartheid system. Free hostages and prisoners. Help hold up banners at busy Ocean and Water Streets every Saturday 11 am to 12:30 pm. For more information call Laura at 831-247-5332.
Added to the calendar on Mon, Aug 12, 2024 9:16PM
