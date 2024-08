Caminata for Pathway to Citizenship through Registry

Saturday, August 17, 2024

7:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Protest

Renee Saucedo

707-273-2974

Mexican Heritage Plaza

1700 Alum Rock Avenue

San José, CA 95116

Join immigrants and allies as we walk 40 miles to remind Congress of 40 years of inaction on immigration legislation!



“Caminata for Pathway to Citizenship through Registry” is a 3-day, 48-mile march, walk, and rally starting in San José on Saturday, August 17, ending in San Francisco on August 19.



March starts at each location listed below but holds various stops throughout the day.

Saturday, August 17, 2024, 7 a.m. Plaza Herencia Mexicana, 1700 Alum Rock Ave., San José

Sunday, August 18, 2024, 8 a.m., Menlo Park

Monday, August 19, 2024, 8 am, San Francisco with rally at San Francisco City Hall



WHO: Members of the Northern California Coalition for Immigration Reform, including: ALMAS LIBRES/Raizes Collective (Sonoma), Amigos de Guadalupe (Santa Clara), Coalition For Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles (CHIRLA), North Bay Organizing Project (NBOP)/Immigrant Defense Task Force (IDTF), East Bay Sanctuary Covenant (Berkeley), Mujeres Unidas y Activas (San Francisco & Oakland), National TPS Alliance, East Bay Chapter, South Bay Immigrant Rights & Education Network (SIREN), Human Agenda (Santa Clara), Padres Unidos, Parent Voices, Marin County, Papeles Para Todos (PPT) (Santa Clara), San Francisco Day Labor Program/Colectiva de Mujeres, Centro del Pueblo, Humboldt County, National Lawyers Guild, San Francisco Chapter, Solidaridad, and Witness at the Border.