A rally and speak-out was held to build solidarity with 26 Golden Gate Bridge protesters who were being re-arrested

Demanding that SF DA Brooke Jenkins drop the criminal charges, dozens of supporters of the Golden Gate 26 rallied on August 12, 2024 at the San Francisco Hall of Justice where Golden Gate to surrender to the Highway Patrol for blocking the Golden Gate Bridge on April 15.That action was part of an international day of action to stop the genocide in Gaza and 78 people were arrested at the bridge.San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins who has received millions of dollars through a non-profit from rightwing Zionist billionaires in San Francisco with the support of San Francisco mayor London Breed colluded to remove former DA Chesin Boudin. Jenkins from office.She has now filed felony criminal conspiracy charges against some of the peaceful Palestine protesters who blocked the Golden Gate Bridge. Jenkins after the action using social media appealed to those who were inconvenienced on the bridge to send her evidence of false imprisonment by the protesters and used the DA's office to contact her office for financial compensation for their protest action.