top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War Police State & Prisons

SF DA Brooke Jenkins, Drop the Charges! Demand Palestine Supporters of the Golden Gate 26

by Labor Video Project
Mon, Aug 12, 2024 3:51PM
A rally and speak-out was held to build solidarity with 26 Golden Gate Bridge protesters who were being re-arrested
Healthcare Workers For Palestine Joined The Action
original image (4032x3024)
Demanding that SF DA Brooke Jenkins drop the criminal charges, dozens of supporters of the Golden Gate 26 rallied on August 12, 2024 at the San Francisco Hall of Justice where Golden Gate to surrender to the Highway Patrol for blocking the Golden Gate Bridge on April 15.
That action was part of an international day of action to stop the genocide in Gaza and 78 people were arrested at the bridge.

San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins who has received millions of dollars through a non-profit from rightwing Zionist billionaires in San Francisco with the support of San Francisco mayor London Breed colluded to remove former DA Chesin Boudin. Jenkins from office.

She has now filed felony criminal conspiracy charges against some of the peaceful Palestine protesters who blocked the Golden Gate Bridge. Jenkins after the action using social media appealed to those who were inconvenienced on the bridge to send her evidence of false imprisonment by the protesters and used the DA's office to contact her office for financial compensation for their protest action.

Additional Media:

UAW4811 Members/Supporters Protest UC Regents Over Repression, Union Busting & Support For Genocide
https://youtu.be/kG-ZEEEfbGI

Witch-hunts, Palestine, Academics, Students & The Canary Project
https://youtu.be/WyMyc5pQ4oY

SFSU CFA Pres James Martel On The Fight To Defend Professors Abdulhadi, Kinukawa & The AMED Program
https://youtu.be/rP7VDx-3J2E

STOP the Zionist Attacks On Dr. Rabab Abdulhadi & SFSU AMED Program Speak-out At The Quad
https://youtu.be/91b8p5lPph8

The War on Academics and Critics of Israel By Pacifica’s Covid, Race & Democracy
https://covidtaskforce.pacifica.org/2021/11/15/the-war-on-academics-and-critics-of-israel/

President Mahoney upholds the University’s acceptance of Big Tech’s increasing control over academic discussion, and its complicity with Zionist organizations.
https://mondoweiss.net/2021/11/sfsu-president-sides-with-tech-giants-on-silencing-of-palestinian-voices/?fbclid=IwAR1wSs7bWE0zYuPTgtikUrXr_2mau3Ht9qULw1OMhlOTgVQF1YzPWQAlERA
ZOOM CENSORSHIP OF PALESTINE SEMINARS SPARKS FIGHT OVER ACADEMIC FREEDOM Zoom cited anti-terrorism laws to shut down an event with Palestinian activist Leila Khaled — and other events criticizing its censorship.
https://theintercept.com/2020/11/14/zoom-censorship-leila-khaled-palestine/

Zionist Attacks On SFSU AMED Arab & Muslim Ethnicities & Diasporas Program, The CFA & Labor
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7X3uf0pozf4&t=327s

The Isreali Histadrut, The AFL-CIO, Zionism & Labor Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/aH2JslHpeZk

Links Between Zionism, Histadrut, South Africa, CIA & The AFL-CIO At BA Labor For Palestine Conf
https://youtu.be/4oKlvqu6GAs

Zionism, The Histadrut, The AFL-CIO & South Africa
https://youtu.be/_VioS5r1SAw

AFL-CIO Leadership Tries To Block Affiliates Vote On Endorsing BDS:AFL-CIO Leadership Cited A Procedural Rule To Tell The San Francisco Council It Couldn't Even Debate A Resolution On BDS.
https://theintercept.com/2021/10/21/palestine-bds-san-francisco-labor-afl-cio/

The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/HLtLDS0FbSE

The Histadrut: Israeli’s Racist Trade Union
https://electronicintifada.net/content/histadrut-israels-racist-trade-union/8121

Organized labor was among the earliest investors in Israel bonds.
https://www.israelbonds.com/News-Events/The-Enterprise-that-Helped-Build-Israel-Turns-70/An-Impressive-Legacy-of-Achievement.aspx

AFL-CIO, Imperialism, Zionism and The Palestinians
https://youtu.be/o_Eo_ZTuJzM

U.S. Unions Are Voicing Unprecedented Support for Palestine
https://inthesetimes.com/article/palestine-israel-labor-unions-afl-cio-aft-bds-gaza

Palestinian Workers, Human Rights, US Labor, Zionists And How The Zionists Helped The Nazis
https://youtu.be/MTu5D39yIK0

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net

For more information: https://youtu.be/V755s9UeqAU
§Speakers Talked About The Real Crimes Of Genocide Supported By US
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Aug 12, 2024 3:51PM
sm_img_5594.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Speakers talked about the continued US supported genocide and the role of the Biden and Kamala Harris in continuing the funding of the genocide.
https://youtu.be/V755s9UeqAU
§Chalking At the Rally
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Aug 12, 2024 3:51PM
sm_img_5560.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Chalker's at the solidarity rally for the Golden Gate 26
https://youtu.be/V755s9UeqAU
§A Healthcare Worker Reporting On Her Trip To Gaza
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Aug 12, 2024 3:51PM
sm_img_5596.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A healthcare worker reported on her trip to Gaza and the continuing murder and maiming of the children and people of Gaza.
https://youtu.be/V755s9UeqAU
§Who Is Brooke Jenkins
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Aug 12, 2024 3:51PM
sm_img_5576.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The rally also. heard about the illegal activities of Brooke Jenkins who lied about being a volunteer when she was paid by billionaires to help organize the campaign to remove Chesin Boudin from office. She lied about being a volunteer when she was paid over $100,000. The City and State politicians refused to prosecute her for falsifying her record.
https://youtu.be/V755s9UeqAU
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$30.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code