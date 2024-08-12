From the Open-Publishing Calendar
SF DA Brooke Jenkins, Drop the Charges! Demand Palestine Supporters of the Golden Gate 26
A rally and speak-out was held to build solidarity with 26 Golden Gate Bridge protesters who were being re-arrested
Demanding that SF DA Brooke Jenkins drop the criminal charges, dozens of supporters of the Golden Gate 26 rallied on August 12, 2024 at the San Francisco Hall of Justice where Golden Gate to surrender to the Highway Patrol for blocking the Golden Gate Bridge on April 15.
That action was part of an international day of action to stop the genocide in Gaza and 78 people were arrested at the bridge.
San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins who has received millions of dollars through a non-profit from rightwing Zionist billionaires in San Francisco with the support of San Francisco mayor London Breed colluded to remove former DA Chesin Boudin. Jenkins from office.
She has now filed felony criminal conspiracy charges against some of the peaceful Palestine protesters who blocked the Golden Gate Bridge. Jenkins after the action using social media appealed to those who were inconvenienced on the bridge to send her evidence of false imprisonment by the protesters and used the DA's office to contact her office for financial compensation for their protest action.
Additional Media:
UAW4811 Members/Supporters Protest UC Regents Over Repression, Union Busting & Support For Genocide
https://youtu.be/kG-ZEEEfbGI
Witch-hunts, Palestine, Academics, Students & The Canary Project
https://youtu.be/WyMyc5pQ4oY
SFSU CFA Pres James Martel On The Fight To Defend Professors Abdulhadi, Kinukawa & The AMED Program
https://youtu.be/rP7VDx-3J2E
STOP the Zionist Attacks On Dr. Rabab Abdulhadi & SFSU AMED Program Speak-out At The Quad
https://youtu.be/91b8p5lPph8
The War on Academics and Critics of Israel By Pacifica’s Covid, Race & Democracy
https://covidtaskforce.pacifica.org/2021/11/15/the-war-on-academics-and-critics-of-israel/
President Mahoney upholds the University’s acceptance of Big Tech’s increasing control over academic discussion, and its complicity with Zionist organizations.
https://mondoweiss.net/2021/11/sfsu-president-sides-with-tech-giants-on-silencing-of-palestinian-voices/?fbclid=IwAR1wSs7bWE0zYuPTgtikUrXr_2mau3Ht9qULw1OMhlOTgVQF1YzPWQAlERA
ZOOM CENSORSHIP OF PALESTINE SEMINARS SPARKS FIGHT OVER ACADEMIC FREEDOM Zoom cited anti-terrorism laws to shut down an event with Palestinian activist Leila Khaled — and other events criticizing its censorship.
https://theintercept.com/2020/11/14/zoom-censorship-leila-khaled-palestine/
Zionist Attacks On SFSU AMED Arab & Muslim Ethnicities & Diasporas Program, The CFA & Labor
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7X3uf0pozf4&t=327s
The Isreali Histadrut, The AFL-CIO, Zionism & Labor Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/aH2JslHpeZk
Links Between Zionism, Histadrut, South Africa, CIA & The AFL-CIO At BA Labor For Palestine Conf
https://youtu.be/4oKlvqu6GAs
Zionism, The Histadrut, The AFL-CIO & South Africa
https://youtu.be/_VioS5r1SAw
AFL-CIO Leadership Tries To Block Affiliates Vote On Endorsing BDS:AFL-CIO Leadership Cited A Procedural Rule To Tell The San Francisco Council It Couldn't Even Debate A Resolution On BDS.
https://theintercept.com/2021/10/21/palestine-bds-san-francisco-labor-afl-cio/
The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/HLtLDS0FbSE
The Histadrut: Israeli’s Racist Trade Union
https://electronicintifada.net/content/histadrut-israels-racist-trade-union/8121
Organized labor was among the earliest investors in Israel bonds.
https://www.israelbonds.com/News-Events/The-Enterprise-that-Helped-Build-Israel-Turns-70/An-Impressive-Legacy-of-Achievement.aspx
AFL-CIO, Imperialism, Zionism and The Palestinians
https://youtu.be/o_Eo_ZTuJzM
U.S. Unions Are Voicing Unprecedented Support for Palestine
https://inthesetimes.com/article/palestine-israel-labor-unions-afl-cio-aft-bds-gaza
Palestinian Workers, Human Rights, US Labor, Zionists And How The Zionists Helped The Nazis
https://youtu.be/MTu5D39yIK0
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/V755s9UeqAU
