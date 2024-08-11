From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Kamala Harris Fundraising Visit Met by Protesters
Protesters want more from Kamala than "we are working for a cease fire."
Photos: Leon KunstenaarKamala Harris came to San Francisco today to hold a fundraising dinner with the city's moneyed elite. Activists assembled in nearby Huntington Park and also came from Union Square to give the candidate a message of protest about the Biden administration's complicity in Israel's ongoing genocide of Palestine.
Tickets to the exclusive event ran from $3300 to $500,000 (that's half a million, not a typo). I was told that the event was "sold out" but if I went for a couple of $500,000 tickets, I would, however, be "accommodated."
While Harris waxes eloquent about her devotion to improving life for ordinary working people, those contributing hundreds of thousands of dollars to her campaign might just be first in line at these dinners to tell her what they want. And she will listen.
Streets around the Fairmont Hotel were blocked and barricaded. However, Code Pink's Cynthia Papermaster and some colleagues, with large paper hearts created for the occasion, managed to get to the Fairmont's front door to demand that the genocide be addressed.
As the genocide in Gaza accelerates, platitudes about "working" for a cease fire from Biden and Harris have become obscene insults to the millions who see that the Israel government has zero intention of stopping the slaughter. As tensions with Iran increase, the recent positioning of additional US forces in the area sends a clear message: That Israel has complete US military backing.
See all high resolution photos here.
