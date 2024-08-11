From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Rhymes for Reform with SF Poet Laureate Tongo Eisen-Martin
Date:
Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
KQED Live
Email:
Location Details:
The Commons at KQED
2601 Mariposa Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
2601 Mariposa Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
Can you envision a world where schools nurture students, deliver compelling curriculum and maintain strong connections with families? For schools to become agents of change and disrupt harmful cycles, we must cultivate the practice of imagination. Poetry is an excellent medium for exploring innovative ideas and sparking transformative conversations.
Join KQED's MindShift for an interactive creative journey for families, exploring how poetry can inspire and help us communicate our collective vision for the future of education. Through poetry activities and discussions, participants will have the opportunity to share their hopes and ideas for change in our schools.
The event will culminate in a reading by San Francisco's poet laureate, Tongo Eisen-Martin to offer a powerful demonstration of how poetry can ignite action.
Children of all ages are encouraged to attend, and light refreshments will be provided.
Free
For more information: https://www.kqed.org/event/4431
