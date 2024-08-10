People's Park Update and Movie Night!

Date:

Thursday, August 22, 2024

Time:

7:30 PM - 9:30 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

Peoples Park Council

Location Details:

Arthouse Gallery and Cultural Center

2905 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley, CA

The park has been invaded and is currently occupied by the forces of UC state capitalism that encroach ever more into our lives and (what's left of) our community. View three films and discuss the meaning of UC's invasion of the Park and what to do about it.



"Let 1000 Parks Bloom"

"Second Campaign"

"People's Par- The Newsreel"