AMERICAN DREAMS - A New Musical by SF Mime Troupe
Date:
Sunday, September 08, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
San Francisco Mime Troupe
Location Details:
London Nelson Community Center
301 Center St., Santa Cruz 95060
301 Center St., Santa Cruz 95060
The Tony Award-Winning San Francisco Mime Troupe Opens their 65th Season with:
AMERICAN DREAMS - A New Musical - Was Democracy Just a Dream? FREE
The American Dream. It used to mean a job, a house, a car, a spouse, 2.5 kids, and a .4 dog. But what does it mean now? For some it is a good tide raising all boats, for others it is a tsunami that destroys everything. For some it is unity, for others it is dissolution. A handshake or a gun. One citizen’s dream has become another’s nightmare, and those who fan the flames of the differences will gladly profit while democracy burns.
TRAILER: sfmt.org/press-media
INFO: Call 415- 285 -1717 or visit https://www.sfmt.org
For more information: https://www.sfmt.org
Added to the calendar on Sat, Aug 10, 2024 3:21PM
