US Out of the Philippines Educational Discussion

Date:

Thursday, August 15, 2024

Time:

4:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Resist US-Led War Santa Cruz

Location Details:

Downtown Santa Cruz Library Community Room

224 Church St, Santa Cruz

STAND FIRM WITH FILIPINOS AGAINST MILITARIZATION AND STATE VIOLENCE! CALL FOR U.S. OUT OF THE PHILIPPINES!



This past week, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, were touring the Asia Pacific to strengthen their pivot to Asia Pacific strategy. They visited countries like Japan, Australia, and the Philippines. In these 2+2 meeting between members of the American govt and their Philippine counterparts, they discussed an additional $500 million in military aid going to the PH on top of the $2.5billion coming from the PERA Act throughout 2025 to 2029. This meeting was held just 1 week after President Marcos gave his State of the National Address praising the success of his so-called “Bagong Pilipinas” and amidst the environmental emergency caused by Typhoon Carina. The U.S. state officials neglect the people in favor of funding the forces committing human rights violations against activists, workers, peasants, and indigenous peoples abroad!



Join this educational discussion to learn more about how the Philippines has been turned into a war base for the U.S., learn how to resist against further war provocations and demand more money for social services!



🗓️WHEN: Thursday, August 15th 4:00PM to 5:30PM



📍WHERE: Downtown Santa Cruz Library Community Room



📣RSVP: tinyurl.com/ResistSCPolEd