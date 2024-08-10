From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
US Out of the Philippines Educational Discussion
Date:
Thursday, August 15, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Resist US-Led War Santa Cruz
Location Details:
Downtown Santa Cruz Library Community Room
224 Church St, Santa Cruz
224 Church St, Santa Cruz
STAND FIRM WITH FILIPINOS AGAINST MILITARIZATION AND STATE VIOLENCE! CALL FOR U.S. OUT OF THE PHILIPPINES!
This past week, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, were touring the Asia Pacific to strengthen their pivot to Asia Pacific strategy. They visited countries like Japan, Australia, and the Philippines. In these 2+2 meeting between members of the American govt and their Philippine counterparts, they discussed an additional $500 million in military aid going to the PH on top of the $2.5billion coming from the PERA Act throughout 2025 to 2029. This meeting was held just 1 week after President Marcos gave his State of the National Address praising the success of his so-called “Bagong Pilipinas” and amidst the environmental emergency caused by Typhoon Carina. The U.S. state officials neglect the people in favor of funding the forces committing human rights violations against activists, workers, peasants, and indigenous peoples abroad!
Join this educational discussion to learn more about how the Philippines has been turned into a war base for the U.S., learn how to resist against further war provocations and demand more money for social services!
🗓️WHEN: Thursday, August 15th 4:00PM to 5:30PM
📍WHERE: Downtown Santa Cruz Library Community Room
📣RSVP: tinyurl.com/ResistSCPolEd
This past week, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, were touring the Asia Pacific to strengthen their pivot to Asia Pacific strategy. They visited countries like Japan, Australia, and the Philippines. In these 2+2 meeting between members of the American govt and their Philippine counterparts, they discussed an additional $500 million in military aid going to the PH on top of the $2.5billion coming from the PERA Act throughout 2025 to 2029. This meeting was held just 1 week after President Marcos gave his State of the National Address praising the success of his so-called “Bagong Pilipinas” and amidst the environmental emergency caused by Typhoon Carina. The U.S. state officials neglect the people in favor of funding the forces committing human rights violations against activists, workers, peasants, and indigenous peoples abroad!
Join this educational discussion to learn more about how the Philippines has been turned into a war base for the U.S., learn how to resist against further war provocations and demand more money for social services!
🗓️WHEN: Thursday, August 15th 4:00PM to 5:30PM
📍WHERE: Downtown Santa Cruz Library Community Room
📣RSVP: tinyurl.com/ResistSCPolEd
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/resistusledwarsc/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Aug 10, 2024 3:13PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network