The despicable war on the homeless & unhoused is contemptible newzland2 [at] gmail.com) by Lynda Carson

The garbage trucks sweeping up the possessions of the homeless and unhoused in homeless encampments locally and all across the nation, are reminiscent of scenes of the garbage trucks used to sweep up the poor, hungry, desperate, and dispossessed citizens from the streets, in the 1973 classic film, Soylent Green.