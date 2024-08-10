From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The despicable war on the homeless & unhoused is contemptible
The garbage trucks sweeping up the possessions of the homeless and unhoused in homeless encampments locally and all across the nation, are reminiscent of scenes of the garbage trucks used to sweep up the poor, hungry, desperate, and dispossessed citizens from the streets, in the 1973 classic film, Soylent Green.
Judge rules seizure in Berkeley homeless sweeps is unconstitutional
By Lynda Carson - August 10, 2024
Oakland, CA - During the week of August 7, 2024, reportedly a judge has ruled that the seizure of people’s property from the homeless and unhoused in Berkeley is unconstitutional. For the court ruling, click here: https://www.courthousenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/prado-v-berkeley-ruling-mtd.pdf .
And reportedly, the filthy rich governor of California who is in the pocket of the notorious California Apartment Association, is threatening to withhold funding for cities across the State of California next year if they do not attack the homeless and unhoused with sweeps, and do his dirty work for him.
Meanwhile, the governor, the P.U.C., and the California legislature turn a blind eye to the never-ending schemes of PG&E, to scam the public with its never ending rate-increases that result in evictions of the poor, elderly, and those with disabilities.
For more about some attacks locally on the homeless and unhoused, click here https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2007/06/24/18430316.php , or here https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2007/06/28/18431523.php , or here https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2019/10/25/18827615.php .
Andrea Hanson of “Where Do We Go,” a local organization to protect the homeless and unhoused says, “Everywhere is trespassing if you’re not a homeowner or tenant.” Be sure to check out; “Where Do We Go,” at https://www.wdwg.org/ - (833) 983-5717 or 510-999-WDWG - wheredowegoberk [at] gmail.com
Berkeley’s reputation as a progressive city is forever tarnished, as the so-called liberal mayor reportedly condones the abuse of the poor, down trodden, homeless, and unhoused street people in the cruel city of Berkeley, formerly known as the home of People’s Park, before the pigs got their hands on it.
The same despicable governor who denies wanting to criminalize the homeless and unhoused, as state policies are criminalizing the poor, and threatening them with jail or prison. This is in addition to threatening the homeless and unhoused with psychotropic drugs, and electro-shock therapy, if they are deemed to have some mental health issues in a country that appears to be totally insane at the moment.
Most people are only one paycheck away from becoming homeless and unhoused. The on-going attacks on the homeless and unhoused are occurring locally, and all across the nation as they are rounding up our brothers and sisters, our mothers and fathers, grandmothers and grandfathers, children and grand children, the elderly, those with disabilities, veterans, and others who have spent their lives supporting this country, one way or another.
This is in contrast to the billionaires who do not want to pay any taxes, and desire to destroy the federal government, as we know it.
Meanwhile, at first they came for the poor. Then they came for the homeless and the unhoused. Then they came after the rights of women trying to control their own bodies. Then they took away the rights from people who want to vote. Then they came for the LGBTQ plus community. Then they came for our books, and they want to keep people from getting an education, or from knowing the brutal racist history of our country. Then they came to steal our rights through the corrupt stacked extreme right-wing Supreme Court. Then they came to steal the U.S. Constitution of the United States, and the Bill of Rights, meant to protect our citizens.
Then they threatened us again with an election denying fascist neo-Nazi, far right-wing white supremacist, who has been convicted of 34 felonies to be the next president. The same former election denying president who denies knowing anything about the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 a.k.a. the Presidential Transition Project, being promoted by Steve Bannon, and other right-wing fascist MAGA Republican thugs.
Reportedly, Steve Bannon says the “Maga army’ is ready as he reported to prison. Reportedly, Bannon claimed, “As he put it in a recent speech at a conservative political conference, he sees the election as a zero-sum game - and, he told the revved-up crowd of Trump supporters, it will result in “victory or death”.
(Stephen K. Bannon - Register Number: 05635-509 - Age: 70 - Race: White: Sex: Male - Located, or incarcerated at FCI Danbury. , according to https://www.bop.gov/inmateloc/ .)
Meanwhile, Trump has been threatening to use the government to target political enemies if he gets back into the office of the presidency. For more about Trumps threats of violence, click here… https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/blame-abc-news-finds-17-cases-invoking-trump/story?id=58912889 .
Making matters worse, reportedly Trump's massive deportation plan echoes concentration camp history.
Once again, at first they came for the poor. Then they came for the homeless and the unhoused. Then they came after the rights of women trying to control their own bodies. Then they took away the rights from people who want to vote. Then they came for the LGBTQ plus community. Then they came for our books, and they want to keep people from getting an education, or from knowing the brutal racist history of our country. Then they came to steal our rights through the corrupt stacked extreme right-wing Supreme Court. Then they came to steal the U.S. Constitution of the United States, and the Bill of Rights, meant to protect our citizens.
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
