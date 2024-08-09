From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Free Palestine
Date:
Saturday, August 10, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Allan Fisher
Location Details:
Ocean at Water St. Santa Cruz
We will hold up banners and signs to incoming traffic. Ceasefire Now! Let Gaza live! Genocide funded by the US; Defund apartheid Israel; End the occupation! Jimmy Panetta stop supporting genocide!
