Not Another Bomb - Digital Day of Action
Date:
Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_teS2ts-fQLyCEoRue6_AdA?link_id=2&can_id=6d557e54f25ded5516cab65272a47661&source=email-arrest-netanyahu-see-you-in-dc-july-24&email_referrer=email_2403519&email_subject=we-say-to-harris-not-another-bomb&_x_zm_rtaid=joD4oboWQf670C6VyBGdyw.1721828712460.a3cde0f1cfe62b04f5cd4948593d5efe&_x_zm_rhtaid=733#/registration
Register to join our weekly #NotAnotherBomb Digital Action Session on Wednesdays at 3PM PT as we keep fighting to win an arms embargo now!
Tell Kamala Harris: Not Another Bomb. Sign the petition:
https://bit.ly/nabpetition
Added to the calendar on Fri, Aug 9, 2024 9:08PM
