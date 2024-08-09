From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Bernal Heights meets the SF mayoral candidates
Date:
Monday, August 12, 2024
Time:
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
David Giesen
Email:
Phone:
415-948-4265
Location Details:
Notable House
189 Ellsworth St.
San Francisco, CA 94110
189 Ellsworth St.
San Francisco, CA 94110
For more information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org
