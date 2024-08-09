Fishing Mission Creek: real estate and culture in SF, a walking tour

Date:

Saturday, August 10, 2024

Time:

2:00 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

David Giesen

Email:

Phone:

415-948-4265

Location Details:

Mission Dolores

3321 16th St, San Francisco, CA 94114, USA



We'll meet on the Dolores St. steps of the church basilica. I'll be wearing a California Republic bicycle cap.

For thousands of years humans have got a living by the waters of Mission Creek in San Francisco. The First People, the Ohlone, dug shellfish in the bayland muck. Along came the Spanish, and Russians, and English, and then US citizens. Each successive wave of people used the land along the creek as the center of their livelihood-getting.



Come on a tour taking a close look at land contour, street and building names, and the diversity of ethnic shops and restaurants of the western Mission District as these tell the story of how land turned into real estate reveals the transit of humanity.



This walk abounds with philosophical observations on the evolution of humanity's use of land. You'll visit San Francisco's Mission Dolores, trace the course of Mission Creek, play-act fishing for wealth, learn to "read" a city, and stop by a community garden for a bite of greens! All in the heart of a vibrant urban neighborhood!



NOTE: As part of the tour I guide you through the Ohlone Indian museum at the Mission. There is a $7/person admission charge to enter. This charge is not mine, it's the museum's, but well worth this introduction to Ohlone/Spanish era San Francisco.