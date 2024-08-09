VP Harris: Immediate Ceasefire! Arms Embargo! Let Gaza Live!!

Date:

Sunday, August 11, 2024

Time:

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Type:

Critical Mass

Organizer/Author:

Cynthia Papermaster

Location Details:

Fairmont Hotel, California St. @Taylor

Join CODEPINK to tell Vice President Kamala Harris “Immediate ceasefire!” “Arms embargo now!” “Let Gaza live!” Harris will be at a swanky fundraising event (Tickets are $3000-$500,000) at the Fairmont. We’ll be outside in pink; look for our pink hearts and flags.



With widespread starvation and slaughter in Gaza in mind, funded by the US, we say, from our hearts to hers “LET GAZA LIVE!”