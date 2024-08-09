From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
VP Harris: Immediate Ceasefire! Arms Embargo! Let Gaza Live!!
Date:
Sunday, August 11, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Cynthia Papermaster
Location Details:
Fairmont Hotel, California St. @Taylor
Join CODEPINK to tell Vice President Kamala Harris “Immediate ceasefire!” “Arms embargo now!” “Let Gaza live!” Harris will be at a swanky fundraising event (Tickets are $3000-$500,000) at the Fairmont. We’ll be outside in pink; look for our pink hearts and flags.
With widespread starvation and slaughter in Gaza in mind, funded by the US, we say, from our hearts to hers “LET GAZA LIVE!”
With widespread starvation and slaughter in Gaza in mind, funded by the US, we say, from our hearts to hers “LET GAZA LIVE!”
Added to the calendar on Fri, Aug 9, 2024 2:43PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network