Attention voters! Hear from the candidates for San Francisco Board of Supervisors, District 11 to help you vote in the November election. You can attend in person or online.

You'll hear candidates answer questions about policy and share their views on issues important to your community. Forums are nonpartisan, free, and open to the public.

During this forum, candidates will answer questions selected from those submitted in advance by the audience. Submit your questions in advance when you register. Not all questions will be selected.

After the forum, a recording with closed captions will be available on LWVSF's YouTube channel.

The League of Women Voters of San Francisco is a nonpartisan political nonprofit that encourages informed and active participation in government. LWVSF organizes candidate forums for local elections. LWVSF does not support or oppose candidates or political parties. Learn more at lwvsf.org.