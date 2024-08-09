“Kibbutz Israel” Protest Endures as the War Lingers On by Phil Pasquini

WASHINGTON (08-09) – As Israel’s war in Gaza continues into its 10th month, the sidewalk protest occupation “Kibbutz Israel” outside of the Israeli Embassy endures. The “occupation” takeover of the public space first took place in the immediate aftermath of the death by self-immolation of Aaron Bushnell earlier this year during a protest at the embassy.

WASHINGTON (08-09) – As Israel’s war in Gaza continues into its 10th month, the sidewalk protest occupation “Kibbutz Israel” outside of the Israeli Embassy endures. The “occupation” takeover of the public space first took place in the immediate aftermath of the death by self-immolation of Aaron Bushnell earlier this year during a protest at the embassy.



Activists in the aftermath lined the sidewalk around the clock in front of the embassy with Palestinian flags and large banners depicting some of the horrors of the war in Gaza, effectively blocking the embassy’s display of flags and pictures of Israeli hostages. As tensions grew between the two opposing sides, the Israelis implemented a new tactic by placing three large box trucks draped with Israeli flags to visually block the demonstrators.



Among the signs and posters, activists operated loud bullhorns set on siren aimed at the embassy during daylight hours in keeping them from operating “business as usual.” It was an effective tactic.



The next move saw Metro Police and the Secret Service suddenly announcing that the public sidewalk was closed and threatened to arrest the peaceful activists if they did not move their encampment quickly away from the embassy. In complying with that order, the activists moved to the sidewalk across the street into a more highly visible area facing the embassy where there is no streetside parking allowed. If the intention of the embassy was to rid themselves of the activists, they only succeeded in making their presence decidedly more visible than it had previously been. They continue to occupy the two new positions 24 hours a day along with numerous signs and banners and bullhorns in conveying messages accompanied by sirens at the embassy during business hours.



It was in this newer sidewalk location during the annual multicultural “Passport D.C.” in May, when many of the embassies open their doors to the public, protesters set up a “Palestinian Embassy.” The “embassy” emulated many of the offerings all the others have in offering attendees’ samples of local food, crafts, fashion, art, music and information along with the opportunity to have a special program passport, which many visitors carried, stamped with “Embassy of Palestine.”



In this continuing game of whack-a-mole, the resolute activists have now also reappeared at an additional site directly across the street at the Chinese Embassy where many large banners along with a shrine to Aaron Bushnell have been re-erected. In the Israeli Embassy’s attempt to remove the original peaceful sidewalk protest, their efforts have instead only achieved the protests successful growth bringing greater awareness to the war.



On Wednesday of this week, it was reported that one activist was arrested after “loitering in front of a sidewalk police barricade.” Although being unable to confirm the precise circumstances, harassment of activists with an occasional scuffle along with periodic arrests have taken place from time to time.



While Washington is the scene of many demonstrations, rallies, protests and civil disobedient actions, few if any last beyond several months’ duration. In this instance, “Kibbutz Israel” has had an enduring effect by human rights activists seeking an end to the war, occupation, starvation and torture of Gazans and the release of all prisoners from both sides.



Report and photos by Phil Pasquini



© 2024 nuzeink all rights reserved worldwide



