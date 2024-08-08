Talking Climate Change: The Best Ways to Communicate about the Climate Crisis

Date:

Thursday, September 12, 2024

Time:

6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

Climate Reality Project & CCL

Location Details:

Online event - join from anywhere

Come join Climate Reality Project Sacramento and Citizens' Climate Lobby Sacramento-Roseville for a talk by CRP leader, James Stehr, who will provide insights on the best ways to communicate about climate change.



James Stehr, a Climate Reality Project leader, will provide information on how to spread the most credible word about climate change. It's a condensed version of his 2-hour class "Climate Change 101" that he has taught at Piedmont Adult School every fall for the last 4 years.



In order to make an impact on our community(ies), James stresses the need to customize our pitches to the audience we want to impact. While James will tell us about the message he delivers to the adult classroom, he is offering to help you customize your own pitch/presentation for the most impact on your audience. All he requests is for your PASSIONATE DESIRE TO DO IT! The personal payoff in skills gained is huge!



Come and listen to James and you can follow up with him for help on your very own presentations. Give it a try, you won't be disappointed.





About the Presenter:



James is a graduate of Piedmont High School class of 1960. He graduated with honors from UC Berkeley and went on to a very successful career in architecture. During this time, from 1988-1991, he also co-taught "Architecture: Process & Practice" at Stanford’s Center for Integrated Facility Engineering. Upon retirement, he decided to pursue his interest in the sciences and became a project leader for Al Gore's Climate Reality Project. He has attended seminars by Decker Communications and the Nikon camera company regarding oral and graphic presentation techniques that have sharpened his presentation skills. A man of many interests, he also holds a certificate in financial planning.