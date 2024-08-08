top
San Francisco Labor & Workers

In SF, Jail Billionaires, Not Homeless & US Hedges Destroy Kenya's Healthcare and Labor

by Labor Video Project
Thu, Aug 8, 2024 6:44PM
WorkWeek on KPOO covers In SF, Jail Billionaires, Not The Homeless & US Hedge Funds Destroying Kenya's Healthcare and Labor & International Struggle For Palestine
original image (4032x3024)
WorkWeek On KPOO

In SF Jail Billionaires, Not The Homeless & US Hedge Funds Destroy Kenya's Healthcare, Labor & International Struggle For Palestine

WorkWeek: In SF Jail Billionairs, Not The Homeless & US Hedge Funds Destroy Kenya's Healthcare

A rally and speak out at San Francisco City hall on August 1 was held to protest the recent Supreme Court ruling backed by Governor Gavin Newsom and San Francisco Mayor London Breed to allow arrests of homeless people and those with health problems.

The rally focused not only on the crisis with those without housing and healthcare but also the gentrification pushed by the same capitalist politicians to driving working people and the poor out of San Francisco. Speakers talked about the growing threat of fascism and how the California governor and San Francisco mayor are uniting with the reactionary fascist US Supreme Court to push to allow for arresting homeless and people with healthcare problems.

Next WorkWeek looks at the US capitalists who are now destroying the public healthcare systems around the world and in Kenya.

There have been massive protests of the youth and workers in Kenya against the corruption and destruction of all social rights for working people. One of those attacks has been on the public healthcare system. WorkWeek interviews Mercy Mabwire who is the treasurer of the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists, and Dentists Union. She talks about the rebellion in Kenyan and the strike of her union against the privatization and contracting out of her union’s members. Public hospitals have been shutdown and union members are being forced to work as contractors with no regular employment and US health companies and hedge funds with bribes to the national Kenyan government have captured the health system and are destroying it according to Mabwire.

WorkWeek: On Labor & International Struggle For Palestine
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-8-8-24-labor-international-struggle-for-palestine

WorkWeek covers an international labor meeting for Palestine. The US supported funding and military support for the genocide in Gaza continues and this week send more naval ships to in a possible regional war provoked by the reactionary fascistic Netanyahu regime. The US politicians in Congress even invited this racist and fascist to the Congress to attack those Americans who are opposed to the genocide by Israel.

More and more workers and unions are beginning to oppose the genocide and recently the
UAW, SEIU, NEA, APWU and other unions called for a halt of US military aid and weapons
to Israel.

WorkWeek hears from a labor panel that was held on7/27/24 in Oakland on the role of labor
and working people in the fight against the genocide and in solidarity with the Palestine people.

The panel was titled Labor &The International Struggle For Palestine.

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
workweeknow [at] gmail.com
#laborradionetwork #LaborRadioPod #1u #UnionStrong
For more information: https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-8...
§Participants At Labor & International Struggle For Palestine
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Aug 8, 2024 6:44PM
sm_labor___inter_struggle_for_palestine_crowd_7-27-24.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
At a panel on Labor and the International Struggle For Palestine speakers talked about the role of labor and the fight for labor action by US unions to stop the genocide and Gaza.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-8...
§Kenya Healthcare Workers Are Striking & Fighting US Hedge Fund Destruction Of Public Healt
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Aug 8, 2024 6:44PM
sm_kenyan__healthworkers_banner_protest.jpeg
original image (7673x5116)
Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists, and Dentists Union KMPDU Treasurer Mercy Mabwire reported on their union's strike and the role of US hedge funds and healthcare companies taking over and destroying public healthcare in Kenya. These companies are forcing all their members to become contract workers.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-8...
