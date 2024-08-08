Webinar: Fighting Against War and Militarism Worldwide

Date:

Friday, August 09, 2024

Time:

5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Join the Cancel RIMPAC campaign and the Resist NATO coalition to learn how RIMPAC and NATO fit into the global US war strategy and how our movements are fighting back at every step!



The NATO alliance and the RIMPAC exercises are two of the most devastating tools the US war machine uses to enact much wider war preparations and provocations around the world.



On this day, the anniversary of the horrific and terroristic US nuclear bombing of Nagasaki, we are reminded of the urgent need to unite and fight to make sure that such mass killing is stopped and all-out nuclear war never starts.



Speakers:

Cancel RIMPAC Campaign



Resist NATO Coalition