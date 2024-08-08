From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Fascism, Democracy & Workers Party Meeting in LA with Roofer's Local 36 Cliff Smith
A workers meeting of labor and the community is being organized in Los Angeles on the issue of fascism, democracy and a workers party. Cliff Smith who is the business manager of Roofers Local 36 in Los Angeles has initiated a day long meeting in Los Angeles on September 7 on the issue of fascism, democracy and the formation of a workers party.
Cliff Smith who is the Business Manager of Roofers Local 36 in Los Angeles with the support of his local has called for a labor community conference on Fascism, Democracy and a Workers Party.
He spoke with Steve Zeltzer of WorkWeek about this meeting in Los Angeles on September 7, 2024 and why labor and working people need to get educated and organized to prepare for a fascist movement and another possible insurrection and coup attempt.
He also discussed the bi-partisan support for trillions of dollars for wars abroad and the continuing US supported Israeli genocide in Gaza and the recent Zionist Fascist attacks on a UCLA peaceful encampment for Palestine.
Additional Media:
Is AFL-CIO Pres Liz Schuler Betraying US Labor Movement In Railway Fight? LA Union Leader Speaks Out
https://youtu.be/DJdnNaikvJg
Biden & Republicrats Union Busting Bill Against Railway Workers & Their Fight For Sick Pay
https://youtu.be/dWHF-I2rll0
Enough Is Enough! 125,000 Railworkers Want A Life: Report By Gabe Christenson Co-chair RWU
https://youtu.be/syUgtIFdl-k
US Rail Workers Fed Up & On Verge Of National Strike Over Working Conditions, Health & Safety
https://youtu.be/O3N_lKLZ6P0
BNSF Railroad Worker Jen Wallis On Health And Safety, Rail Labor, One Man Crews & Warren Buffet
https://youtu.be/unVzlsgWGn8
BNSF Nears Shift To One-Member Crews, Possibly Even on Dangerous Oil Trains
http://desmogblog.com/2014/07/22/bnsf-nears-shift-one-member-crews-possibly-even-dangerous-oil-trains
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
Join Local 36, labor leaders, academics and community organizers in a Working Conference for Labor & Community analysis and strategy for the impending election.
9am - 5pm
Saturday, Sept. 7
lunch provided
At: Workers United Western States
Regional Joint Board
920 S Alvarado St, Los Angeles
contact Cliff Smith 213.663.6316
For more information: https://youtu.be/nLJWy4NPb7Y
