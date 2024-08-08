A workers meeting of labor and the community is being organized in Los Angeles on the issue of fascism, democracy and a workers party. Cliff Smith who is the business manager of Roofers Local 36 in Los Angeles has initiated a day long meeting in Los Angeles on September 7 on the issue of fascism, democracy and the formation of a workers party.

Cliff Smith who is the Business Manager of Roofers Local 36 in Los Angeles with the support of his local has called for a labor community conference on Fascism, Democracy and a Workers Party.He spoke with Steve Zeltzer of WorkWeek about this meeting in Los Angeles on September 7, 2024 and why labor and working people need to get educated and organized to prepare for a fascist movement and another possible insurrection and coup attempt.He also discussed the bi-partisan support for trillions of dollars for wars abroad and the continuing US supported Israeli genocide in Gaza and the recent Zionist Fascist attacks on a UCLA peaceful encampment for Palestine.Additional Media:Is AFL-CIO Pres Liz Schuler Betraying US Labor Movement In Railway Fight? LA Union Leader Speaks OutBiden & Republicrats Union Busting Bill Against Railway Workers & Their Fight For Sick PayEnough Is Enough! 125,000 Railworkers Want A Life: Report By Gabe Christenson Co-chair RWUUS Rail Workers Fed Up & On Verge Of National Strike Over Working Conditions, Health & SafetyBNSF Railroad Worker Jen Wallis On Health And Safety, Rail Labor, One Man Crews & Warren BuffetBNSF Nears Shift To One-Member Crews, Possibly Even on Dangerous Oil TrainsWorkWeekLabor Video ProjectJoin Local 36, labor leaders, academics and community organizers in a Working Conference for Labor & Community analysis and strategy for the impending election.9am - 5pmSaturday, Sept. 7lunch providedAt: Workers United Western StatesRegional Joint Board920 S Alvarado St, Los Angelescontact Cliff Smith 213.663.6316