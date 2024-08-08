top
San Francisco U.S. Government & Elections Labor & Workers

Fascism, Democracy & Workers Party Meeting in LA with Roofer's Local 36 Cliff Smith

by Labor Video Project
Thu, Aug 8, 2024 11:54AM
A workers meeting of labor and the community is being organized in Los Angeles on the issue of fascism, democracy and a workers party. Cliff Smith who is the business manager of Roofers Local 36 in Los Angeles has initiated a day long meeting in Los Angeles on September 7 on the issue of fascism, democracy and the formation of a workers party.
A workers meeting of labor and the community is being organized in Los Angeles on the issue of fascism, democracy and a workers party. C...
Cliff Smith who is the Business Manager of Roofers Local 36 in Los Angeles with the support of his local has called for a labor community conference on Fascism, Democracy and a Workers Party.

He spoke with Steve Zeltzer of WorkWeek about this meeting in Los Angeles on September 7, 2024 and why labor and working people need to get educated and organized to prepare for a fascist movement and another possible insurrection and coup attempt.

He also discussed the bi-partisan support for trillions of dollars for wars abroad and the continuing US supported Israeli genocide in Gaza and the recent Zionist Fascist attacks on a UCLA peaceful encampment for Palestine.

Additional Media:

Is AFL-CIO Pres Liz Schuler Betraying US Labor Movement In Railway Fight? LA Union Leader Speaks Out
https://youtu.be/DJdnNaikvJg

Biden & Republicrats Union Busting Bill Against Railway Workers & Their Fight For Sick Pay
https://youtu.be/dWHF-I2rll0

Enough Is Enough! 125,000 Railworkers Want A Life: Report By Gabe Christenson Co-chair RWU
https://youtu.be/syUgtIFdl-k

US Rail Workers Fed Up & On Verge Of National Strike Over Working Conditions, Health & Safety
https://youtu.be/O3N_lKLZ6P0

BNSF Railroad Worker Jen Wallis On Health And Safety, Rail Labor, One Man Crews & Warren Buffet
https://youtu.be/unVzlsgWGn8

BNSF Nears Shift To One-Member Crews, Possibly Even on Dangerous Oil Trains
http://desmogblog.com/2014/07/22/bnsf-nears-shift-one-member-crews-possibly-even-dangerous-oil-trains

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net

Join Local 36, labor leaders, academics and community organizers in a Working Conference for Labor & Community analysis and strategy for the impending election.
9am - 5pm
Saturday, Sept. 7
lunch provided
At: Workers United Western States
Regional Joint Board
920 S Alvarado St, Los Angeles
contact Cliff Smith 213.663.6316
For more information: https://youtu.be/nLJWy4NPb7Y
§Conference To Defeat Trump Fascists, Defend Democracy & Build A Workers Party
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Aug 8, 2024 11:54AM
sm_la_fascism_workers_party_conference8-7-24_.jpg
original image (612x792)
Los Angeles Roofers Local 36 has initiated a meeting on the threat of fascism, democracy and the formation of a Workers Party.
https://youtu.be/nLJWy4NPb7Y
§Zionists & Fascists Attacked UCLA Palestine Encampment
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Aug 8, 2024 11:54AM
sm_ucla_zionist_attacker.jpeg
original image (2000x1333)
The UC, LA police and Highway Patrol refused to stop a physical assault at UCLA against a peaceful encampment. The following day they arrested hundreds but only one person has been arrested for the assault.
https://youtu.be/nLJWy4NPb7Y
§East Palestine Residents & Workers Are Losing Their Healthcare From NS Derailment
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Aug 8, 2024 11:54AM
east_palestine-_healthcare.jpg
While the Democrats and Republicans have trillions for war, the residents and workers of Palestine are losing their healthcare and also cannot afford to move out of their polluted community. Neither the Democrats or Republicans are providing healthcare for all people in the United States.
https://youtu.be/nLJWy4NPb7Y
§Roofers Local 36 Supports The Formation Of A Workers Party
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Aug 8, 2024 11:54AM
sm_roofers_local_36_workers_party.jpg
original image (1440x940)
Los Angeles Roofers Local 36 supports the formation of a Workers Party and has initiated a conference to help organize for this goal.
https://youtu.be/nLJWy4NPb7Y
