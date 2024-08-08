From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From Punk to Monk: Interview with Ray Cappo (Youth of Today & Shelter)
Interview with Ray Cappo, singer from punk rock bands Youth of Today and Shelter and author of 2024 memoir "From Punk to Monk."
Listen now:
This interview with Ray Cappo was originally broadcast in June, 2024 on "Transformation Highway" with John Malkin on KZSC 88.1 FM / kzsc.org at the University of California Santa Cruz.
For more information: https://revhq.com/products/ray-raghunath-c...
