View events for the week of 11/2/2024
U.S. Womyn

Women's March 2024 - Nationwide Marches & Rallies

Nationwide marches, rallies and actions here: https://action.womensmarch.com/local
original image (818x635)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, November 02, 2024
Time:
7:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Women's March
Location Details:
Nationwide marches, rallies and actions here: https://action.womensmarch.com/local
WOMEN'S MARCH 2024

SAVE THE DATE: November 2, 2024

WE ARE MARCHING!

At this pivotal moment in our country, Women’s March is leading the charge to build a feminist, multi-racial democracy that serves us ALL.

What happens in 2024 and the four years to follow will set the foundation for the next four to five decades.

On November 2nd, thousands of feminists will mobilize across the nation to show our collective power. Come join us!

Announcement page: https://act.womensmarch.com/survey/Action_November2_MarchPledge/

Updates: https://www.facebook.com/womensmarchonwash

_________________________________________________________________

WOMEN'S MARCH

https://www.womensmarch.com/about-us

OUR MISSION: Women’s March Network transforms everyday women into feminists.

OUR VISION STATEMENT

Women’s March is building a base of feminists to end sexism, sexist exploitation, and oppression. By 2050, we will be a feminist-led movement that ensures anyone and everyone has the freedom to lead empowered lives in safety and security in their bodies, in their communities, and throughout the country.

Our activism includes:

**Promoting Feminist Economies**
We seek an economic system that values the rights and contributions of all, and that supports safety and dignity for everyone.

**Reimagining Democracy**
We need a democracy that works for all, in which everyone can participate fully.

**Ending White Supremacy**
We must build a multi-racial feminist future rooted in values of justice, [free of] white supremacist ideology [which] is fueled by patriarchy and misogyny, whether its agendas of reproductive control or open celebration of extreme violence against women.
For more information: https://www.womensmarch.com/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Aug 8, 2024 8:00AM
