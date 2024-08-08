From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Women's March 2024 - Nationwide Marches & Rallies
Date:
Saturday, November 02, 2024
Time:
7:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Women's March
Location Details:
Nationwide marches, rallies and actions here: https://action.womensmarch.com/local
WOMEN'S MARCH 2024
SAVE THE DATE: November 2, 2024
WE ARE MARCHING!
At this pivotal moment in our country, Women’s March is leading the charge to build a feminist, multi-racial democracy that serves us ALL.
What happens in 2024 and the four years to follow will set the foundation for the next four to five decades.
On November 2nd, thousands of feminists will mobilize across the nation to show our collective power. Come join us!
Announcement page: https://act.womensmarch.com/survey/Action_November2_MarchPledge/
Updates: https://www.facebook.com/womensmarchonwash
_________________________________________________________________
WOMEN'S MARCH
https://www.womensmarch.com/about-us
OUR MISSION: Women’s March Network transforms everyday women into feminists.
OUR VISION STATEMENT
Women’s March is building a base of feminists to end sexism, sexist exploitation, and oppression. By 2050, we will be a feminist-led movement that ensures anyone and everyone has the freedom to lead empowered lives in safety and security in their bodies, in their communities, and throughout the country.
Our activism includes:
**Promoting Feminist Economies**
We seek an economic system that values the rights and contributions of all, and that supports safety and dignity for everyone.
**Reimagining Democracy**
We need a democracy that works for all, in which everyone can participate fully.
**Ending White Supremacy**
We must build a multi-racial feminist future rooted in values of justice, [free of] white supremacist ideology [which] is fueled by patriarchy and misogyny, whether its agendas of reproductive control or open celebration of extreme violence against women.
SAVE THE DATE: November 2, 2024
WE ARE MARCHING!
At this pivotal moment in our country, Women’s March is leading the charge to build a feminist, multi-racial democracy that serves us ALL.
What happens in 2024 and the four years to follow will set the foundation for the next four to five decades.
On November 2nd, thousands of feminists will mobilize across the nation to show our collective power. Come join us!
Announcement page: https://act.womensmarch.com/survey/Action_November2_MarchPledge/
Updates: https://www.facebook.com/womensmarchonwash
_________________________________________________________________
WOMEN'S MARCH
https://www.womensmarch.com/about-us
OUR MISSION: Women’s March Network transforms everyday women into feminists.
OUR VISION STATEMENT
Women’s March is building a base of feminists to end sexism, sexist exploitation, and oppression. By 2050, we will be a feminist-led movement that ensures anyone and everyone has the freedom to lead empowered lives in safety and security in their bodies, in their communities, and throughout the country.
Our activism includes:
**Promoting Feminist Economies**
We seek an economic system that values the rights and contributions of all, and that supports safety and dignity for everyone.
**Reimagining Democracy**
We need a democracy that works for all, in which everyone can participate fully.
**Ending White Supremacy**
We must build a multi-racial feminist future rooted in values of justice, [free of] white supremacist ideology [which] is fueled by patriarchy and misogyny, whether its agendas of reproductive control or open celebration of extreme violence against women.
For more information: https://www.womensmarch.com/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Aug 8, 2024 8:00AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network