Slingshot new volunteer meeting / article brainstorm for issue #141

Date:

Sunday, August 25, 2024

Time:

7:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

slingshot collective

Location Details:

Long Haul infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley, CA 94705 - 510 540 0751 - 2 blocks from Ashby BART - corner of Shattuck and Woolsey across from La Pena

Kick-off meeting to create Slingshot issue #141. Slingshot is an independent radical newspaper published in Berkeley since 1988.



* Brainstorm articles for next issue

* Discussion forum for your article ideas

* Orientation on how you can submit articles, art, photographs

* Help us discuss our audience and themes for the next issue

* Discuss fundraising and distribution

* Your chance to comment on Slingshot



Everyone is welcome.

Issue #141 is due out October-ish 2024

Deadline for Issue #141 is to be determined but likely in mid-September.

