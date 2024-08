A timeline of the facts.

May 28: "Governor Walz Signs Executive Order Activating National Guard to Protect the People of Minnesota"Order: https://mn.gov/governor/assets/EO%2020-64%20Final_tcm1055-433855.pdf May 29: "Governor Walz Implements Temporary Nighttime Curfew"Order: https://mn.gov/governor/assets/EO%2020-65%20Final_tcm1055-434635.pdf May 31: "Governor Walz Extends Temporary Nighttime Curfew"Order: https://mn.gov/governor/assets/EO%2020-68%20Final_tcm1055-434305.pdf This curfew was extended again by Executive Orders 20-69 & 20-71 in early June.June 3: "Governor Walz Activates Minnesota National Guard to Protect the People of Clay County"Order: https://mn.gov/governor/assets/EO%2020-72%20Final_tcm1055-434692.pdf As of 2024, there are still at least 4 people in prison who were participants in the 2020 Uprising in Minnesota: Montez Lee, José Felan, Matthew Rupert, and Matthew White. Numerous others were abused by cops, jailed, faced protracted legal battles, or otherwise attacked by the state. You can learn more here: