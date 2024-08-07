From the Open-Publishing Calendar
"Tear Gas Tim" - Tim Walz's executive orders to repress the George Floyd Uprising
A timeline of the facts.
May 28: "Governor Walz Signs Executive Order Activating National Guard to Protect the People of Minnesota"
Order: https://mn.gov/governor/assets/EO%2020-64%20Final_tcm1055-433855.pdf
May 29: "Governor Walz Implements Temporary Nighttime Curfew"
Order: https://mn.gov/governor/assets/EO%2020-65%20Final_tcm1055-434635.pdf
May 31: "Governor Walz Extends Temporary Nighttime Curfew"
Order: https://mn.gov/governor/assets/EO%2020-68%20Final_tcm1055-434305.pdf
This curfew was extended again by Executive Orders 20-69 & 20-71 in early June.
June 3: "Governor Walz Activates Minnesota National Guard to Protect the People of Clay County"
Order: https://mn.gov/governor/assets/EO%2020-72%20Final_tcm1055-434692.pdf
As of 2024, there are still at least 4 people in prison who were participants in the 2020 Uprising in Minnesota: Montez Lee, José Felan, Matthew Rupert, and Matthew White. Numerous others were abused by cops, jailed, faced protracted legal battles, or otherwise attacked by the state. You can learn more here:
https://mnuprising.wordpress.com/who/
https://uprisingsupport.org/
As of 2024, there are still at least 4 people in prison who were participants in the 2020 Uprising in Minnesota: Montez Lee, José Felan, Matthew Rupert, and Matthew White. Numerous others were abused by cops, jailed, faced protracted legal battles, or otherwise attacked by the state. You can learn more here:
https://mnuprising.wordpress.com/who/
https://uprisingsupport.org/
For more information: https://mn.gov/governor/newsroom/press-rel...
