U.S. Government & Elections Police State & Prisons

"Tear Gas Tim" - Tim Walz's executive orders to repress the George Floyd Uprising

by countercounterinsurgent
Wed, Aug 7, 2024 8:31AM
A timeline of the facts.
May 28: "Governor Walz Signs Executive Order Activating National Guard to Protect the People of Minnesota"
Order: https://mn.gov/governor/assets/EO%2020-64%20Final_tcm1055-433855.pdf

May 29: "Governor Walz Implements Temporary Nighttime Curfew"
Order: https://mn.gov/governor/assets/EO%2020-65%20Final_tcm1055-434635.pdf

May 31: "Governor Walz Extends Temporary Nighttime Curfew"
Order: https://mn.gov/governor/assets/EO%2020-68%20Final_tcm1055-434305.pdf

This curfew was extended again by Executive Orders 20-69 & 20-71 in early June.

June 3: "Governor Walz Activates Minnesota National Guard to Protect the People of Clay County"
Order: https://mn.gov/governor/assets/EO%2020-72%20Final_tcm1055-434692.pdf

As of 2024, there are still at least 4 people in prison who were participants in the 2020 Uprising in Minnesota: Montez Lee, José Felan, Matthew Rupert, and Matthew White. Numerous others were abused by cops, jailed, faced protracted legal battles, or otherwise attacked by the state. You can learn more here:

https://mnuprising.wordpress.com/who/
https://uprisingsupport.org/
For more information: https://mn.gov/governor/newsroom/press-rel...
§Tim Walz vs. Water Protectors
by Multiple
Fri, Aug 9, 2024 5:42AM
Indybay has reposted several articles documenting violent repression of the struggle to stop Enbridge's Line 3, a tar sands oil pipeline. Much of this repression happened in northern "Minnesota" https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2021/08/30/18844606.php https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2021/08/16/18844335.php https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2021/08/02/18844110.php https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2021/07/27/18843979.php
