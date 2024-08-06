From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Vigil for Peace at Panetta's office
Date:
Wednesday, August 07, 2024
Time:
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Allan Fisher
Email:
Phone:
4159542763
Location Details:
701 Ocean Street (Santa Cruz County Building) Third floor
invite you to join us at the vigil (Aug. 5 - 9), which is a physical testimony of our dismay that our tax dollars are being used to devastate the non-combatant population of Gaza. Please check out the inspiring activities for the week. You can look at brief bio's for the workshop leaders at Panetta-vigil.org.
The purpose of the vigil includes shining a light on Panetta's votes enabling the violence in Gaza. That record is profoundly at odds with the majority of Americans who oppose arms shipments to Israel as a means to securing a permanent ceasefire. This vigil will be conducted in the spirit of nonviolence. It will not be civil disobedience or disruptive. See Panetta-vigil.org for the agreements that the planning group invites you to keep and the schedule of events.
Poetry writing workshop at 10:30 am.
