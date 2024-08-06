top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 8/7/2024
San Francisco Anti-War

President Biden: Close Guantánamo NOW!

Close Gitmo Local SF FLyer
original image (1545x2000)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, August 07, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Gavrilah
Location Details:
San Francisco Ferry Building (Harry Bridges Plaza)
World exposure and protest of the unconscionable human rights abuses and brutal torture over the past twenty two years has failed to force the closure of Guantánamo Bay Detention Center, let alone bring any form of "justice" or resolution to detainees—sixteen of whom have been cleared for transfer for years—nor for the 9/11 victims family members for that matter.

Following Lloyd Austin's rescinding of the plea deals reached (with the man accused of masterminding the September 11, 2001, attacks and two accomplices), members of September 11th Families for Peaceful Tomorrows wrote (https://www.peacefultomorrows.org/post/press-release-statement-from-september-11th-families-for-peaceful-tomorrows-on-secretary-of-defense) on August 3rd:

"...while we understand there are family members who are opposed to plea agreements, the reality stands that the 9/11 accused were tortured and several were sodomized. If any entity is at fault for the inability to prosecute this case with a slam dunk, it’s the torturers. Because of the torture...any Administration official or member of Congress who says otherwise is either uninformed, or politically pandering."

President George W. Bush declared his wish to shutter the prison that he had opened. Both Obama and the current president promised to do the same. The tail end of Biden's administration may well be the last chance for Guantánamo closure; Trump had planned to enlarge the facility for more 'bad guys'; Kamala Harris has thus far been quiet on the issue.

Biden has the chance in this small window of time to follow his word and CLOSE GITMO ASAP.

Please join World Can't Wait, Amnesty International and co-sponsoring organizations worldwide to deliver that message on Wednesday, August 7, 6PM at the traffic island (Harry Bridges Plaza) outside the SF Ferry Building.
For more information: https://www.amnestyusa.org/campaigns/close...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Aug 6, 2024 2:21PM
§Close Gitmo Global Flyer
by Gavrilah
Tue, Aug 6, 2024 2:21PM
sm_local_close_gitmo_flyer_august_2024_1.jpg
original image (1545x2000)
https://www.amnestyusa.org/campaigns/close...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$55.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code