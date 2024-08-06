From the Open-Publishing Calendar
President Biden: Close Guantánamo NOW!
Wednesday, August 07, 2024
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vigil/Ritual
Gavrilah
San Francisco Ferry Building (Harry Bridges Plaza)
World exposure and protest of the unconscionable human rights abuses and brutal torture over the past twenty two years has failed to force the closure of Guantánamo Bay Detention Center, let alone bring any form of "justice" or resolution to detainees—sixteen of whom have been cleared for transfer for years—nor for the 9/11 victims family members for that matter.
Following Lloyd Austin's rescinding of the plea deals reached (with the man accused of masterminding the September 11, 2001, attacks and two accomplices), members of September 11th Families for Peaceful Tomorrows wrote (https://www.peacefultomorrows.org/post/press-release-statement-from-september-11th-families-for-peaceful-tomorrows-on-secretary-of-defense) on August 3rd:
"...while we understand there are family members who are opposed to plea agreements, the reality stands that the 9/11 accused were tortured and several were sodomized. If any entity is at fault for the inability to prosecute this case with a slam dunk, it’s the torturers. Because of the torture...any Administration official or member of Congress who says otherwise is either uninformed, or politically pandering."
President George W. Bush declared his wish to shutter the prison that he had opened. Both Obama and the current president promised to do the same. The tail end of Biden's administration may well be the last chance for Guantánamo closure; Trump had planned to enlarge the facility for more 'bad guys'; Kamala Harris has thus far been quiet on the issue.
Biden has the chance in this small window of time to follow his word and CLOSE GITMO ASAP.
Please join World Can't Wait, Amnesty International and co-sponsoring organizations worldwide to deliver that message on Wednesday, August 7, 6PM at the traffic island (Harry Bridges Plaza) outside the SF Ferry Building.
For more information: https://www.amnestyusa.org/campaigns/close...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Aug 6, 2024 2:21PM
