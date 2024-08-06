top
International U.S. Environment & Forest Defense

Earthbound Farmer's Almanacs

by Lobelia Commons
Tue, Aug 6, 2024 10:44AM
This is a farmer’s almanac for the end of a world and the beginning of many others.
2024 Earthbound Farmer's Almanac
Download PDF (38.7MB)
Lobelia Commons has now produced farmer's almanacs for the years 2021-2024. They can be downloaded from https://earthbound.farm/ for free, while physical copies can be bought from https://www.emergentgoods.com/

The editorial collective writes:

"The evolving crises all around us, and the attempts by the ultra-rich to flee the Earth entirely, make clear that none of the reigning institutions will make any effort toward our survival. But there are alternatives to the antics of hoarding preppers and consumerist gimmicks. As has always been so, reconsidering how we get our water, foods, and medicines will determine our ability to continually resist, subvert, and create.

The way forward, out of this mess, will mean charting a new course informed with ancestral knowledges developed through generations of struggle against land theft, exploitation, and enslavement. We will have to work together—constructing and re-constructing the ability to sustain and care for each other. This almanac is for developing the necessary knowledge, infrastructure and practices."

PDFs are attached.
For more information: https://earthbound.farm/
§2023 Earthbound Farmer's Almanac
by Lobelia Commons
Tue, Aug 6, 2024 10:44AM
almanac2023web.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (36.5MB)
https://earthbound.farm/
§2022 Earthbound Farmer's Almanac
by Lobelia Commons
Tue, Aug 6, 2024 10:44AM
almanac2022web.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (21.0MB)
https://earthbound.farm/
§2021 Earthbound Farmer's Almanac
by Lobelia Commons
Tue, Aug 6, 2024 10:44AM
almanac2021web.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (20.7MB)
https://earthbound.farm/
