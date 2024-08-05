top
Palestine North Bay / Marin Anti-War

Protest at Rep. Mike Thompson's Napa Winery Fundraiser

by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Aug 5, 2024 8:52PM
Thompson accused of genocide due to votes to arm Israel
Thompson accused of genocide due to votes to arm Israel
original image (2940x2100)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(Rutherford, CA, August 4) - A wide-range of constituents and organizations from the different counties represented by Rep. Mike Thompson assembled for a protest in front of the Inglenook Winery, an industrial scale winery cloaked in a Disneyland style attempt at reproducing old world charm. Thompson was there to host his annual Napa Summer Dinner.

The protest was to demand Rep. Thompson’s indictment for participation in the genocide in Gaza and to publicly unveil a campaign to launch a class action lawsuit against him for his illegal use of our tax dollars to fund the genocide.

Rep. Thompson has supported and voted for bills in favor of sending more military aid and weapons to the Israeli government, despite overwhelming evidence of it committing genocide. For example, on April 20th, 2024, he voted to send an additional 4.4 billion of our tax dollars to the Israeli military, allowing it to procure even more ammunition and weapons.

Over sixty protesters were there for the peaceful protest. They flew many Palestinian flags and displayed large banners with messages like "Mike Thompson stop arming Israel","Free Palestine", "donors don't go down with the ship", and "Mike Thompson, we charge you with genocide." One poignant sign read "Israel kills a child in Gaza every 10 minutes."

After about an hour of shouting slogans at cars entering the winery, speakers from North Bay Area groups addressed the activists with information about ongoing plans. Activist then resumed picketing at the winery's entrance.

There was a heavy police presence, at the ratio of roughly one large police SUV per ten protesters, perhaps to protect the donor class from the unwashed demonstrators. Though the dinner was held about a thousand feet away from the entrance, sources confirm that those attending the diner were highly aware of the protest,

Organizations involved in the protest included Sonoma County for Palestine, Love and Light, Sonoma State University Students for Justice in Palestine, Sonoma Valley for Ceasefire, the Palestinian Youth Movement, Centro del Poder Popular, Party for Socialism and Liberation, and Yolo for Palestinian Justice.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Aug 5, 2024 8:52PM
sm_002-21724-z8a_8683.jpg
original image (2015x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Aug 5, 2024 8:52PM
sm_003-21724-z8a_8695.jpg
original image (2024x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Aug 5, 2024 8:52PM
sm_004-21724-z8a_8741.jpg
original image (1985x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Aug 5, 2024 8:52PM
sm_005-21724-z8a_8756.jpg
original image (2045x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Aug 5, 2024 8:52PM
sm_006-21724-z8a_8778.jpg
original image (2015x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Aug 5, 2024 8:52PM
sm_007-21724-z8b_8556.jpg
original image (2100x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Aug 5, 2024 8:52PM
sm_008-21724-z8b_8563.jpg
original image (1930x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Aug 5, 2024 8:52PM
sm_009-21724-z8b_8580.jpg
original image (1846x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Aug 5, 2024 8:52PM
sm_010-21724-z8b_8601.jpg
original image (2100x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Aug 5, 2024 8:52PM
sm_011-21724-z8b_8630.jpg
original image (1857x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Aug 5, 2024 8:52PM
sm_012-21724-z8b_8637.jpg
original image (1400x1835)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Aug 5, 2024 8:52PM
sm_013-21724-z8b_8645.jpg
original image (1787x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Aug 5, 2024 8:52PM
sm_014-21724-z8b_8653.jpg
original image (1400x1886)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Aug 5, 2024 8:52PM
sm_015-21724-z8b_8655.jpg
original image (1400x1830)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Aug 5, 2024 8:52PM
sm_016-21724-z8b_8686.jpg
original image (1860x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Aug 5, 2024 8:52PM
sm_017-21724-z8b_8691.jpg
original image (1400x1783)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Aug 5, 2024 8:52PM
sm_018-21724-z8b_8698.jpg
original image (1977x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Aug 5, 2024 8:52PM
sm_019-21724-z8b_8707.jpg
original image (1400x1717)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Aug 5, 2024 8:52PM
sm_020-90-21724-z8a_8809.jpg
original image (2100x1400)
