In the face of the West's deafening silence, Rev. Isaac, Pastor of Christmas Lutheran Church in Bethlehem, Palestine, and Academic Dean of Bethlehem Bible College, has consistently stood for truth: "Silence is complicity. Empty calls for peace without a ceasefire and end to occupation, and the shallow words of empathy without direct action, are all under the banner of complicity."Right now, at this moment, we must heed Rev. Isaac's voice and witness to raise our voices, engage in direct action and advocacy, and help us build global bonds of solidarity together with our Palestinian siblings.Tickets here: https://www.zeffy.com/ticketing/6d787f63-cdc5-40c4-bab7-afbc3fe1e370