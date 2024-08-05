From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Silence Is Complicity: A Palestinian Call to Action with Rev. Dr. Munther Isaac
Date:
Saturday, August 10, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
NorCal Sabeel
Location Details:
Lakeshore Avenue Baptist Church
3534 Lakeshore Ave.
Oakland, CA
OR
livestream
3534 Lakeshore Ave.
Oakland, CA
OR
livestream
In the face of the West's deafening silence, Rev. Isaac, Pastor of Christmas Lutheran Church in Bethlehem, Palestine, and Academic Dean of Bethlehem Bible College, has consistently stood for truth: "Silence is complicity. Empty calls for peace without a ceasefire and end to occupation, and the shallow words of empathy without direct action, are all under the banner of complicity."
Right now, at this moment, we must heed Rev. Isaac's voice and witness to raise our voices, engage in direct action and advocacy, and help us build global bonds of solidarity together with our Palestinian siblings.
Tickets here: https://www.zeffy.com/ticketing/6d787f63-cdc5-40c4-bab7-afbc3fe1e370
Right now, at this moment, we must heed Rev. Isaac's voice and witness to raise our voices, engage in direct action and advocacy, and help us build global bonds of solidarity together with our Palestinian siblings.
Tickets here: https://www.zeffy.com/ticketing/6d787f63-cdc5-40c4-bab7-afbc3fe1e370
Added to the calendar on Mon, Aug 5, 2024 6:50PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network