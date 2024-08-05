From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Richmond Banner Drop and Peace Vigil - Free Palestine!
Date:
Friday, August 09, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Friends of Gayle McLaughlin, RCF, FPM
Location Details:
San Luis Ave and Sacramento Ave - Richmond, CA 94804
Our taxes and our government are still killing Gaza children and ethnic cleaning Palestine!
Come to stand against Genocide & for a Free Palestine.
Stop the occupation and the ongoing genocide!
Boycott Israel! Boycott, Divestment & Sanctions! BDS
What did you do while the genocide was taking place?
Come to stand against Genocide & for a Free Palestine.
Stop the occupation and the ongoing genocide!
Boycott Israel! Boycott, Divestment & Sanctions! BDS
What did you do while the genocide was taking place?
Added to the calendar on Mon, Aug 5, 2024 5:35PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network