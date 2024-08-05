Richmond Banner Drop and Peace Vigil - Free Palestine!

Date:

Friday, August 09, 2024

Time:

3:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Friends of Gayle McLaughlin, RCF, FPM

Location Details:

San Luis Ave and Sacramento Ave - Richmond, CA 94804

Our taxes and our government are still killing Gaza children and ethnic cleaning Palestine!



Come to stand against Genocide & for a Free Palestine.



Stop the occupation and the ongoing genocide!



Boycott Israel! Boycott, Divestment & Sanctions! BDS



What did you do while the genocide was taking place?