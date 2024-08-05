From the Open-Publishing Calendar
300 Days of Genocide
But don't fret, Biden is unhappy
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar(San Francisco, August 3) As Netanyahu accelerates the slaughter of Palestinians, principally women, children and the elderly, Biden, like a parent with a difficult son, gets evermore angry. He is said to have said to Netanyahu, "stop bullshitting me."
But the shipment of war material to Israel does not stop as the US guarantees that there will be no consequences for Israel's crimes. Netanyahu has assassinated Hamas' chief negotiator in another act of war against Iran. Previous ones were bombing their embassy in Lebanon, assassinating Iranian's nuclear scientists, and given Mossad's virtuosity and Iran's apparent security incompetence, it is hard to believe that Israel had nothing to do with the recent death of the Iranian President in a helicopter crash.
Expecting a reprisal from Iran, Biden has moved more forces to protect Israel, indicating that, harsh words notwithstanding, Netanyahu is free to do whatever he wants.
Every day, sometimes a handful, sometimes dozens of Palestinian civilians are killed by Israeli delivered US bombs. Starvation and disease slowly kill more. Those of us who do not avert our eves have seen images of bloody children lying untreated on what's left of hospital and supposedly "safe" school floors.
So the protests continue and invariably, due to what can only be called "outrage overload", the marches get smaller. This one began with a few hundred people holding a rally at 16th and Mission and then marching south. Organizers included PYM, AROC, and PSL.
