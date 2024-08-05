top
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War

300 Days of Genocide

by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Aug 5, 2024 3:14PM
But don't fret, Biden is unhappy
But don't fret, Biden is unhappy
original image (1766x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(San Francisco, August 3) As Netanyahu accelerates the slaughter of Palestinians, principally women, children and the elderly, Biden, like a parent with a difficult son, gets evermore angry. He is said to have said to Netanyahu, "stop bullshitting me."

But the shipment of war material to Israel does not stop as the US guarantees that there will be no consequences for Israel's crimes. Netanyahu has assassinated Hamas' chief negotiator in another act of war against Iran. Previous ones were bombing their embassy in Lebanon, assassinating Iranian's nuclear scientists, and given Mossad's virtuosity and Iran's apparent security incompetence, it is hard to believe that Israel had nothing to do with the recent death of the Iranian President in a helicopter crash.

Expecting a reprisal from Iran, Biden has moved more forces to protect Israel, indicating that, harsh words notwithstanding, Netanyahu is free to do whatever he wants.

Every day, sometimes a handful, sometimes dozens of Palestinian civilians are killed by Israeli delivered US bombs. Starvation and disease slowly kill more. Those of us who do not avert our eves have seen images of bloody children lying untreated on what's left of hospital and supposedly "safe" school floors.

So the protests continue and invariably, due to what can only be called "outrage overload", the marches get smaller. This one began with a few hundred people holding a rally at 16th and Mission and then marching south. Organizers included PYM, AROC, and PSL.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Aug 5, 2024 3:14PM
sm_002-21624-z8a_8570.jpg
original image (1907x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Aug 5, 2024 3:14PM
sm_003-21624-z8a_8576.jpg
original image (1400x1950)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Aug 5, 2024 3:14PM
sm_004-21624-z8a_8582.jpg
original image (1803x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Aug 5, 2024 3:14PM
sm_005-21624-z8a_8589.jpg
original image (2109x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Aug 5, 2024 3:14PM
sm_006-21624-z8a_8594.jpg
original image (1862x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Aug 5, 2024 3:14PM
sm_007-21624-z8a_8599.jpg
original image (1943x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Aug 5, 2024 3:14PM
sm_008-21624-z8b_8500.jpg
original image (2008x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Aug 5, 2024 3:14PM
sm_009-21624-z8b_8507.jpg
original image (1637x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Aug 5, 2024 3:14PM
sm_010-21624-z8a_8605.jpg
original image (2210x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Aug 5, 2024 3:14PM
sm_011-21624-z8a_8609.jpg
original image (1799x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Aug 5, 2024 3:14PM
sm_012-21624-z8a_8615.jpg
original image (2176x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Aug 5, 2024 3:14PM
sm_013-21624-z8a_8620.jpg
original image (1951x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Aug 5, 2024 3:14PM
sm_014-21624-z8b_8532.jpg
original image (1735x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Aug 5, 2024 3:14PM
sm_015-21624-z8b_8533.jpg
original image (2100x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Aug 5, 2024 3:14PM
sm_016-21624-z8b_8538.jpg
original image (2120x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Aug 5, 2024 3:14PM
sm_017-21624-z8b_8542.jpg
original image (2113x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Aug 5, 2024 3:14PM
sm_018-21624-z8b_8549.jpg
original image (2000x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Aug 5, 2024 3:14PM
sm_019-21624-z8b_8552.jpg
original image (2038x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Aug 5, 2024 3:14PM
sm_020-21624-z8a_8650.jpg
original image (1956x1400)
