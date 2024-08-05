Webinar Invitation from the Peace Action Committee of the Green Party (GPAX)Never Again!: Remembering the Atomic Bombings ofHiroshima and NagasakiOn the anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, GPAX will present a webinar on the growing danger of global nuclear war resulting from expanding regional conflicts involving the U.S. Speakers will address the history of the nuclear weapons threat, starting with the Hiroshima and Nagasaki attacks and growing through the Cold War until the current period of extreme danger, when the Doomsday Clock is now set to 90 seconds before midnight.Webinar details:August 6, 2024 7:30 PM ET, 6:30 CT, 5:30 MT, 4:30 PM PTYou Must Pre-Register for the Webinar HERE or click on the link belowPanelists:Madelyn Hoffman is a peace activist and a prominent member of the Green Party of New Jersey. She was a Green Party candidate for public office for several years, including runs for the U.S. Senate and Governor of New Jersey. She is the Co-Chair of the GPAX committee. Madelyn will be the webinar moderator.John LaForge is Co-director of Nukewatch, a peace and environmental justice group in Wisconsin, and is co-editor with Arianne Peterson of "Nuclear Heartland, Revised: A Guide to the 450 Land-Based Missiles of the United States."Gerry Condon is a longtime U.S. antiwar activist and writer who works closely with active-duty GIs and military veterans. He was a Vietnam war resister and is a former president of Veterans for Peace. He has written extensively on peace issues, including the threat of nuclear war.Ann Suellentrop is a Project Director for Physicians for Social Responsibility – Kansas City, working on issues regarding the KC nuclear weapons plant. Ann is one of the leaders opposing the plant. For 15 years Ann has been part of a local coalition of peace organizations, called PeaceWorks KC, and has been active at the national level with the Alliance for Nuclear Accountability.Haig Hovaness is a peace activist with a professional background in information technology. He is the Co-Chair of the Peace Action Committee of the Green Party of the United States (GPAX). He has written and presented on a variety of defense-related technology issues.The panelists will discuss the growing threat of nuclear war, sharing their experience and knowledge as anti-war activists. GPAX invites you to join us to learn about this issue and what you can do to avert the impending danger.