Gaza War: US Churches Morally Must Speak Out! w/ Rev. Dr. Munther Isaac of Bethlehem
Date:
Sunday, August 11, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Mt. Diablo Peace & Justice Center
Location Details:
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
1035 Carol Ln
Lafayette, CA 94549
Ample Free Parking / ADA accessible / Minutes from Lafayette BART station
RSVP: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/ev/reg/xrss8gz
Speaker and reception: Rev. Dr. Munther Isaac
An evening with the Palestinian pastor of the Evangelical Lutheran Christmas Church in Bethlehem, currently touring the U.S. Pastor Isaac is also the Academic Dean of Bethlehem Bible College.
He will address the impact of the silence of many U.S. churches in the face of mass civilian casualties and destruction of the Palestinian homeland.
Pastor Isaac is a renowned international speaker and author who gained global attention in December 2023 for his Christmas sermon, “Christ In the Rubble” which prophetically called for an end to the Western church’s complicity in the genocide in Gaza and was heard by tens of millions of people.
Location: Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 1035 Carol Ln, Lafayette, CA 94549
Date and time: Sun, Aug 11, 2024 at 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM PT
Reception Doors open at 6:00, speaker commences at 7 pm.
Ample Free Parking / ADA accessible / Minutes from Lafayette BART station
Masking suggested
This is a FREE EVENT.
Co-sponsored by Rossmoor’s Voices for Justice in Palestine & Friends of Mt. Diablo Peace & Justice Center.
Mt. Diablo Peace & Justice Center: (925) 933-7850, info [at] ourpeacecenter.org
For more information: https://ourpeacecenter.org/mdpjc-munther-i...
