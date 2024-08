Showing of the film "Where Olive Trees Weep" (also by Zoom - see below) - this film documents a trip to the West Bank in 2022, when Dr. Gabor Maté did trauma-healing work with a group of women who were tortured in Israeli prisons. The violence did not begin in Gaza nor on October 7, 2023.Directed and produced by Zaya and Mauricio Benazzo, the film features Palestinian journalist and therapist Ashira Darwish, Palestinian grassroots activist Ahed Tamimi and Israeli journalist Amira Hass. Q&A with director Zaya Benazzo.Tickets and donations at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/387d791f-efee-432e-b3e4-a7718c3600b4 It is now possible to attend by Zoom - https://tinyurl.com/4y7t39km - but we hope you will donate at the ticket site - https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/387d791f-efee-432e-b3e4-a7718c3600b4