Where Olive Trees Weep - film showing
Date:
Monday, August 05, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Susan Lamont
Location Details:
Christ Church United Methodist, 1717 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa
Showing of the film "Where Olive Trees Weep" (also by Zoom - see below) - this film documents a trip to the West Bank in 2022, when Dr. Gabor Maté did trauma-healing work with a group of women who were tortured in Israeli prisons. The violence did not begin in Gaza nor on October 7, 2023.
Directed and produced by Zaya and Mauricio Benazzo, the film features Palestinian journalist and therapist Ashira Darwish, Palestinian grassroots activist Ahed Tamimi and Israeli journalist Amira Hass. Q&A with director Zaya Benazzo.
Tickets and donations at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/387d791f-efee-432e-b3e4-a7718c3600b4 It is now possible to attend by Zoom - https://tinyurl.com/4y7t39km - but we hope you will donate at the ticket site - https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/387d791f-efee-432e-b3e4-a7718c3600b4
For more information: http://pjcsoco.org
Added to the calendar on Sun, Aug 4, 2024 9:21PM
