Webinar: Gaza, International Law and the state of US Democracy

Sunday, August 11, 2024

10:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Speaker

Angela

Professor Falk will talk about the situation in Gaza, the rulings of the ICJ and the ICC and how they are being, or can be, enforced by the signatories of the convention, and the crumbling of the pillars which are foundational to U.S. democracy, i.e. the Supreme Court and Congress, which he wrote about recently in a Counterpunch article. Falk's criticism of Pres. Biden was trenchant, and while Biden has left the presidential race since the article was published, Falk's comments on U.S. democracy are still salient. As he writes, "We must ask ourselves whether such a failure to include the citizenry in evaluating foreign policy that much of the public dissents from is in keeping with an existential commitment to democratic styles of governance."



Richard Falk is Professor Emeritus of International Law at Princeton University; former UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Territories for the UN Human Rights Council 2008-2014.