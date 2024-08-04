Climate Adaptation Science Fair

Date:

Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Time:

6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

KQED Live

Email:

Location Details:

The Commons at KQED

2601 Mariposa Street

San Francisco, CA 94110

We want to stay in the Bay Area...but how?! Between the housing crunch and atmospheric rivers it's been a little stressful.



KQED, The Lawrence Hall of Science, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, and the Children's Creativity Museum are teaming up to create an event all about solutions. Discover how we can adapt our homes and communities to keep up with the changing climate. Learn about home electrification, housing density projects, how to make your own air filter, and how one little poppy is popping up in the wake of fires.



This event includes interactive activities for children ages 6-12, and adults will be able to talk one-on-one with Cal scientists and KQED reporters at booths centered around a theme. Snacks and drinks are included.



You can hear more about what Bay Area residents are doing about the overlap between climate and housing crises on KQED's podcast Sold Out: Season 3!



$10.