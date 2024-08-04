top
San Francisco Environment & Forest Defense

Climate Adaptation Science Fair

The Commons at KQED 2601 Mariposa Street San Francisco, CA 94110
original image (1920x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
KQED Live
Email:
Location Details:
The Commons at KQED
2601 Mariposa Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
We want to stay in the Bay Area...but how?! Between the housing crunch and atmospheric rivers it's been a little stressful.

KQED, The Lawrence Hall of Science, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, and the Children's Creativity Museum are teaming up to create an event all about solutions. Discover how we can adapt our homes and communities to keep up with the changing climate. Learn about home electrification, housing density projects, how to make your own air filter, and how one little poppy is popping up in the wake of fires.

This event includes interactive activities for children ages 6-12, and adults will be able to talk one-on-one with Cal scientists and KQED reporters at booths centered around a theme. Snacks and drinks are included.

You can hear more about what Bay Area residents are doing about the overlap between climate and housing crises on KQED's podcast Sold Out: Season 3!

$10.
For more information: https://www.kqed.org/event/4422
