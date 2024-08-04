From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Climate Adaptation Science Fair
Date:
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
KQED Live
Email:
Location Details:
The Commons at KQED
2601 Mariposa Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
2601 Mariposa Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
We want to stay in the Bay Area...but how?! Between the housing crunch and atmospheric rivers it's been a little stressful.
KQED, The Lawrence Hall of Science, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, and the Children's Creativity Museum are teaming up to create an event all about solutions. Discover how we can adapt our homes and communities to keep up with the changing climate. Learn about home electrification, housing density projects, how to make your own air filter, and how one little poppy is popping up in the wake of fires.
This event includes interactive activities for children ages 6-12, and adults will be able to talk one-on-one with Cal scientists and KQED reporters at booths centered around a theme. Snacks and drinks are included.
You can hear more about what Bay Area residents are doing about the overlap between climate and housing crises on KQED's podcast Sold Out: Season 3!
$10.
KQED, The Lawrence Hall of Science, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, and the Children's Creativity Museum are teaming up to create an event all about solutions. Discover how we can adapt our homes and communities to keep up with the changing climate. Learn about home electrification, housing density projects, how to make your own air filter, and how one little poppy is popping up in the wake of fires.
This event includes interactive activities for children ages 6-12, and adults will be able to talk one-on-one with Cal scientists and KQED reporters at booths centered around a theme. Snacks and drinks are included.
You can hear more about what Bay Area residents are doing about the overlap between climate and housing crises on KQED's podcast Sold Out: Season 3!
$10.
For more information: https://www.kqed.org/event/4422
Added to the calendar on Sun, Aug 4, 2024 10:20AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network