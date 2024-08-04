From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Date:
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
KQED Live
Email:
Location Details:
The Commons at KQED
2601 Mariposa Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
2601 Mariposa Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
Climate action starts with talking about it with people in our daily lives. This book club, led by KQED climate reporter Danielle Venton, gives us something to talk about. You can read the book and join the conversation online in advance.
This summer, we'll be reading Fire Weather: On the Front Lines of a Burning World by John Vaillant. Grab your copy now!
$10 or *Free* with ticket to Climate Adaptation Science Fair.
For more information: https://www.kqed.org/event/4521
Added to the calendar on Sun, Aug 4, 2024 10:17AM
