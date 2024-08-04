Climate Book Club

Date:

Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

KQED Live

Email:

Location Details:

The Commons at KQED

2601 Mariposa Street

San Francisco, CA 94110

Climate action starts with talking about it with people in our daily lives. This book club, led by KQED climate reporter Danielle Venton, gives us something to talk about. You can read the book and join the conversation online in advance.



This summer, we'll be reading Fire Weather: On the Front Lines of a Burning World by John Vaillant. Grab your copy now!



$10 or *Free* with ticket to Climate Adaptation Science Fair.